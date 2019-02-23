Home Cities Bengaluru

Commuters seek more trains on Cantt-Whitefield stretch

Earlier this week, South Western Railway (SWR) made a significant development by commissioning automatic signalling on the 19-km Cantonment to Whitefield section.

Published: 23rd February 2019 06:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd February 2019 06:55 AM   |  A+A-

The section from Bengaluru to Baiyyappanhalli and Whitefield has 86 trains running per day as of now

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Earlier this week, South Western Railway (SWR) made a significant development by commissioning automatic signalling on the 19-km Cantonment to Whitefield section. With this, commuters are looking forward to the addition of more train services.“Section capacity has increased owing to automatic signalling. This means four to six train services can be added on this stretch. Trains need not wait for long at stations for clearance, because of automatic signalling. In addition, they can add services connecting Whitefield to the city with a higher frequency,” said Sanjeev Dyamannavar, transport expert from Praja RAAG advocacy group.

He added that with the ongoing Metro work at Whitefield, the need for suburban trains has increased considerably in order to reduce travel time. Agreed techie Bhavin G who said that thanks to automatic signalling, section capacity has increased three times and hence, additional services must be added to help those travelling to work in offices in Whitefield.

“Over the last four years, we have submitted several petitions to the railways and Member of Parliament PC Mohan, requesting for train services between Yeshwanthpur to Whitefield. With automatic signalling,  a MEMU service can be started immediately during peak hours,” he added.Currently, the section from Bengaluru to Baiyyappanhalli and Whitefield has 86 trains running per day. Totally, 26 short distance or suburban trains run in this section.

MP PC Mohan told City Express, “I will speak with the Bengaluru division to push for more trains on the Cantonment to Whitefield section and Yeshwanthpur to Whitefield as well. Commuter groups have been asking me to reverse the Whitefield-Banaswadi train service as well. I will speak to the Divisional Railway Manager for reversal of timings, so there can be a 
train from Whitefield to the city in the evening.”

Divisional Railway Manager RS Saxena said, “The automatic signalling has just been commissioned and services need to be stabilised. We will wait for this to happen and then consider adding more services. As for a train between Yeshwanthpur and Whitefield, we are still looking for slots to introduce a service.”

Chief Public Relations Officer E Vijaya said SWR would wait for the completion of Baiyappanahalli coaching terminal in June this year before considering the addition of services along the Cantonment to Whitefield stretch. “Work on quadrupling this stretch is going on, which will take one-and-a-half to two years. We need to look at this factor along with yard remodelling work sanctioned in Krantiveera Sangolli Rayanna station (Majestic) before we consider adding more services,” Vijaya added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Railway

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former Indian Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Talmiz Ahmad in a conversation with Ramananda Sengupta.
LISTEN | OIC invite to India rights a historic wrong, says former Indian ambassador to Saudi
Final Audition before World Cup: India looking to inflict more misery on Australia in T20Is
Gallery
Almost 300 vehicles were gutted in a fire, which broke out at the Parking area number 5 of the Aero India venue at Yelahanka Air Force Station. No casualties have been reported so far. (Photo | Pandarinath B/ EPS)
300 vehicles gutted as fire breaks out at Aero India 2019 parking area
Cars crash in turn 3 during the NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race at Daytona International Speedway, Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019.
From Bangladesh shopping area fire to Venice Carnival: Pictures of the week
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp