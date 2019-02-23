Commuters seek more trains on Cantt-Whitefield stretch

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Earlier this week, South Western Railway (SWR) made a significant development by commissioning automatic signalling on the 19-km Cantonment to Whitefield section. With this, commuters are looking forward to the addition of more train services.“Section capacity has increased owing to automatic signalling. This means four to six train services can be added on this stretch. Trains need not wait for long at stations for clearance, because of automatic signalling. In addition, they can add services connecting Whitefield to the city with a higher frequency,” said Sanjeev Dyamannavar, transport expert from Praja RAAG advocacy group.

He added that with the ongoing Metro work at Whitefield, the need for suburban trains has increased considerably in order to reduce travel time. Agreed techie Bhavin G who said that thanks to automatic signalling, section capacity has increased three times and hence, additional services must be added to help those travelling to work in offices in Whitefield.

“Over the last four years, we have submitted several petitions to the railways and Member of Parliament PC Mohan, requesting for train services between Yeshwanthpur to Whitefield. With automatic signalling, a MEMU service can be started immediately during peak hours,” he added.Currently, the section from Bengaluru to Baiyyappanhalli and Whitefield has 86 trains running per day. Totally, 26 short distance or suburban trains run in this section.

MP PC Mohan told City Express, “I will speak with the Bengaluru division to push for more trains on the Cantonment to Whitefield section and Yeshwanthpur to Whitefield as well. Commuter groups have been asking me to reverse the Whitefield-Banaswadi train service as well. I will speak to the Divisional Railway Manager for reversal of timings, so there can be a

train from Whitefield to the city in the evening.”

Divisional Railway Manager RS Saxena said, “The automatic signalling has just been commissioned and services need to be stabilised. We will wait for this to happen and then consider adding more services. As for a train between Yeshwanthpur and Whitefield, we are still looking for slots to introduce a service.”

Chief Public Relations Officer E Vijaya said SWR would wait for the completion of Baiyappanahalli coaching terminal in June this year before considering the addition of services along the Cantonment to Whitefield stretch. “Work on quadrupling this stretch is going on, which will take one-and-a-half to two years. We need to look at this factor along with yard remodelling work sanctioned in Krantiveera Sangolli Rayanna station (Majestic) before we consider adding more services,” Vijaya added.