Home Cities Bengaluru

Fight after girl asks classmate to draw an obscene image 

A 40-year-old doctor was thrashed by a couple when she raised an objection about the latter’s daughter asking her daughter to draw sex positions.

Published: 23rd February 2019 07:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd February 2019 07:08 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  A 40-year-old doctor was thrashed by a couple when she raised an objection about the latter’s daughter asking her daughter to draw sex positions. The incident occurred in HRBR Layout on Wednesday. The doctor filed a complaint with Banaswadi police, alleging that her 10-year-old daughter was asked by her classmate to draw the sex position of a couple.

The girls are studying in Class 5 in a private school. Police said the complainant’s daughter had recently attained puberty. Her classmate, who was curious about it, reportedly asked her some questions. On Monday, when the two friends met at the accused couple’s house, their daughter allegedly asked her to draw the image. 

When the upset girl informed her mother about it, she rushed to the couple’s house, allegedly asking them to correct their daughter’s behaviour. However, the families got into an argument and in a fit of rage, the couple allegedly attacked the woman and threatened with dire consequences. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
obscene image

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former Indian Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Talmiz Ahmad in a conversation with Ramananda Sengupta.
LISTEN | OIC invite to India rights a historic wrong, says former Indian ambassador to Saudi
Final Audition before World Cup: India looking to inflict more misery on Australia in T20Is
Gallery
Almost 300 vehicles were gutted in a fire, which broke out at the Parking area number 5 of the Aero India venue at Yelahanka Air Force Station. No casualties have been reported so far. (Photo | Pandarinath B/ EPS)
300 vehicles gutted as fire breaks out at Aero India 2019 parking area
Cars crash in turn 3 during the NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race at Daytona International Speedway, Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019.
From Bangladesh shopping area fire to Venice Carnival: Pictures of the week
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp