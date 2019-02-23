Fight after girl asks classmate to draw an obscene image 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 40-year-old doctor was thrashed by a couple when she raised an objection about the latter’s daughter asking her daughter to draw sex positions. The incident occurred in HRBR Layout on Wednesday. The doctor filed a complaint with Banaswadi police, alleging that her 10-year-old daughter was asked by her classmate to draw the sex position of a couple.

The girls are studying in Class 5 in a private school. Police said the complainant’s daughter had recently attained puberty. Her classmate, who was curious about it, reportedly asked her some questions. On Monday, when the two friends met at the accused couple’s house, their daughter allegedly asked her to draw the image.

When the upset girl informed her mother about it, she rushed to the couple’s house, allegedly asking them to correct their daughter’s behaviour. However, the families got into an argument and in a fit of rage, the couple allegedly attacked the woman and threatened with dire consequences.