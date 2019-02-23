Food courts for all visitors at Aero Show this weekend 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A delicious gastronomic experience awaits the public visiting Yelahanka Air Force station this weekend. HAL, which has been entrusted with infrastructure management this time, has set up food courts at two vital points — the exhibition centre and the Air Display Viewing Area (ADVA).

A top official of the organizing team said, “We are addressing the needs of three different classes of public this time by setting up three kinds of food courts at both the locations. Level 1 will have JW Mariott, Level 2 will have Lalit Ashok and Level 3 which will have food aimed at the commoner.”

Altogether, 40 stalls have been set up by caterers in the Level 3 food court. Sugarcane juice, lemonade, and donut stalls jostle for space along with reputed outlets like A2B, Hatti Kappi, Café Coffee Day and Nandini Milk.

