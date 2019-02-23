Home Cities Bengaluru

Karnataka High Court bench grants interim stay in BS Yeddyurappa poaching case

KALABURAGI:  The Kalaburagi bench of the Karnataka High Court on Friday granted interim stay on the entire proceedings of the FIR filed against former chief minister BS Yeddyurappa and three others, at Devadurga police station of Raichur on February 13.Justice PGM Patil’s single bench judge, who had reserved orders on Wednesday, on the prayer for interim stay on the proceedings, including investigation on the FIR filed against former Yeddyurappa, Devadurga MLA Shivanagouda Naik, Hassan MLA Preetam Gowda and former journalist M B Maramkal, media adviser of Yeddyurappa, passed the order as soon as the court began proceedings on Friday. 

The judge also directed the court registry to issue notice to second respondent Sharanagouda Patil Kandakur, who filed a complaint against Yeddyurappa and others at Devadurga police station.
The FIR by Sharanagouda Patil, son of Gurmitkal JD(S) MLA Naganagouda Patil Kandkur, stated that he was invited to Devadurga guesthouse by Yeddyurappa, Naik and two others, where he was offered Rs 10 crore by Yeddyurappa and the others towards election expenses for contesting from Gurmitkal constituency, if he convinced his father to resign from the post of MLA.

Senior defence counsels C V Nagesh and Ashok Haranahalli told the court that there is no mention of giving a bribe of Rs 10 crore in the FIR, and that the money would be given “towards election expenses” which does not fall under Prevention of Corruption Act, and does not attract action under the Indian Pinal Code.

Considering this, the court should quash the FIR and immediately grant interim stay on the proceedings of the FIR, they argued. 

But Additional Public Prosecutor Sandesh Chouta, who appeared on behalf of the state, opposed the petitioners’ arguments and contended that offering Rs 10 crore would certainly fall under the Prevention of Corruption Act. As the investigation has already begun, it would not be proper for the judiciary to interfere, he pleaded. 

