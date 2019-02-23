It was Ananth Kumar’s dream: GOYAL

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal on Friday got emotional while remembering former Union Minister and senior leader Late Ananth Kumar. “Ananth Kumar was like my elder brother; his smiling face comes to my mind as we speak about him now,’’ he said, adding that the suburban rail concept was Ananth Kumar’s dream. Implementing the project would be a fitting tribute to him.With tears in his eyes, Goyal said Ananth Kumar was one of the most popular faces that the Parliament saw. He was MP for six consecutive terms.

“In September 2017, I took charge of Railway Minister. Just after a few days I was in Bengaluru where Ananth Kumar literally got emotional while discussing the suburban railway project. He had dreamt of having good, strong and vibrant suburban railway network in Bengaluru,’’ he said.