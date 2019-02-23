Meet the unsung heroines with crucial roles

S Lalitha By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Barring Squadron Leader Sneha Kulkarni, who flew the Sarang helicopter on Friday, women had no presence in the acrobatic stunts unveiled at the Aero India 2019 in the last three days. However, a number of women in the IAF are present in crucial roles like that of a ‘fighter controller’, who controls operations of fighter planes, or Air Traffic Controller of these planes.

TNIE caught up with a few such women at the Yelahanka Air Force station who have made their mark in erstwhile male bastions.

Simandeep Kaur takes care of the operations of the C130J Super Hercules. “I need to always be on the watch to identify any planes entering our airspace without permission. I feel very proud to be serving in the Air Force,” she said.

Lalita Rakhari, a native of Uttarakhand, is a fighter controller. “Stating that there is no particular handicap in being a woman in her role, she said, “I head a team of 30 and all are male. However, it is a very safe environment.”