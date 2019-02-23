Home Cities Bengaluru

Meet the unsung heroines with crucial roles

TNIE caught up with a few such women at the Yelahanka Air Force station who have made their mark in erstwhile male bastions.

Published: 23rd February 2019 07:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd February 2019 07:12 AM   |  A+A-

By S Lalitha
Express News Service

BENGALURU:   Barring Squadron Leader Sneha Kulkarni, who flew the Sarang helicopter on Friday, women had no presence in the acrobatic stunts unveiled at the Aero India 2019 in the last three days. However, a number of women in the IAF are present in crucial roles like that of a ‘fighter controller’, who controls operations of fighter planes, or Air Traffic Controller of these planes.  

TNIE caught up with a few such women at the Yelahanka Air Force station who have made their mark in erstwhile male bastions.  

Simandeep Kaur takes care of the operations of the C130J Super Hercules. “I need to always be on the watch to identify any planes entering our airspace without permission.  I feel very proud to be serving in the Air Force,” she said.

Lalita Rakhari, a native of Uttarakhand, is a fighter controller. “Stating that there is no particular handicap in being a woman in her role, she said, “I head a team of 30 and all are male. However, it is a very safe environment.” 

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Air Force IAF

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former Indian Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Talmiz Ahmad in a conversation with Ramananda Sengupta.
LISTEN | OIC invite to India rights a historic wrong, says former Indian ambassador to Saudi
Final Audition before World Cup: India looking to inflict more misery on Australia in T20Is
Gallery
Almost 300 vehicles were gutted in a fire, which broke out at the Parking area number 5 of the Aero India venue at Yelahanka Air Force Station. No casualties have been reported so far. (Photo | Pandarinath B/ EPS)
300 vehicles gutted as fire breaks out at Aero India 2019 parking area
Cars crash in turn 3 during the NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race at Daytona International Speedway, Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019.
From Bangladesh shopping area fire to Venice Carnival: Pictures of the week
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp