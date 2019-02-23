Home Cities Bengaluru

Need more funds for BBMP schools: Education Department  

The number of students enrolled in Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) schools increased from 15,530  in 2017 to 16,493 in 2018.

Published: 23rd February 2019 06:56 AM

By Aarthi M
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The number of students enrolled in Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) schools increased from 15,530  in 2017 to 16,493 in 2018. There are a total of 156 BBMP schools in the city and most of the school buildings are over 60 years old and need infrastructural changes and renovations, claims the Education Department, which has been allotted Rs 35 crore for the changes.

The chairman of the Educational Committee Imran Pasha, however, claims that the amount allotted to them will not help them meet their infrastructural requirements and Rs 200 crore is needed to renovate all BBMP schools across the city. “I want to provide better educational standards to these children who cannot afford to study in private schools. I also wanted to add CCTV cameras and other amenities but it is not possible to do so without money.

Even the chief minister of our state talks about education being the first priority, then why have they allotted such a small amount for education?” questioned Pasha, adding that he would first like to focus on the schools in Tasker Town, Austin Town and Dispensers Road since they are in dire need of help.  He said that after requesting the BBMP commissioner for two years, they finally formed an engineering cell in their department. The group comprises one chief engineer, two executive engineers, two assistant engineers and a team of engineers to support them in their project. 

SP Hemalatha, chairman of standing committee for Taxation and Finance, said it would not be possible to allot so much money to one project. “It is not possible to renovate all the schools in such a short span of time. Instead, the work can be started with the money allotted and things can be done step by step,” she suggested. Mayor Gangambike Mallikarjun stated that each ward corporator can allot 10 per cent from their grant for the maintenance of the BBMP school in their ward. 

