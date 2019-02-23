NRI assaults Bescom’s woman meter reader 

HM Chaithanya Swamy By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: A woman meter reader from Bescom was assaulted and manhandled by a resident of Fraser Town, when she sent to his house to raise the monthly bill. The man allegedly got into an argument with the woman, asked her to show her ID card, abused her and snatched her billing device and phone. He also misbehaved with her.

Based on the complaint filed by the woman, police arrested Chandrashekar, an NRI, and put him behind bars. “Shalini called her higher-ups and informed them about the incident,” said an investigating officer from Pulakeshinagar police station. “We rushed to the spot and detained Chandrashekar, and asked him to return the device and phone. Shalini cannot understand English properly, so she was unable to answer his questions. He got angry and assaulted her,” the officer added.