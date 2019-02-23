Powerpuff girls raring to go

S Lalitha By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Pilots Kamaljeet Kaur and Rakhi Bhandari, from the Delhi unit of the Indian Air Force, figure among the five women who are to fly the Dornier, a versatile and light transport aircraft, on Saturday. As a tribute to the achievements of women in the aerospace sector by the IAF, an all-woman crew will occupy the cockpit of both the Dornier and the Avro.

TNIE caught up with the duo at Yelahanka Air Force Station. Asked if they were apprehensive about it, Kaur says, “I am very confident and filled with pride that I will be flying for the first time as part of such a big event,” she said.

