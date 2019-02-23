Protest by students of BASE enters day Two  

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Students studying in Bengaluru’s Dr BR Ambedkar School of Economics (BASE) continued their protest on Friday demanding the authorities listen to their list of grievances. Students, who started the protest on Thursday afternoon, decided to continue till the authorities of the institute and both the higher education and social welfare department minister met them to hear and address their grievances. “We tried to communicate with them orally, but since that did not work we are being forced to stage a protest,” the students said.

While one of the major demands is to bring about a change of in the existing administrative set-up, another one includes getting a fully legitimate marks cards. “The marks cards has nothing on it, not even a logo of the institute. We need marks cards from BASE along with a logo as an autonomous institute,”they said. Students also said that the institute keeps changing the examination pattern for every semester.

Another allegation raised by the students was that the institute had suspended four students for no reason, even before the protest started. “We demand justice for this suspension. The authorities tried to create difference between students linguistically by trying to divide Kannadiga and non-Kannadiga students, which is not acceptable,” they stated.

What does the management say?

Administrative authorities of BASE denied the allegations. MB Dyaberi, Chief Executive Officer, BASE, said, “It has been decided in the recent governing council meeting to provide marks cards from the institute as the logo has been approved. Moreover, the state government has agreed to recruit 12 full-time faculties. When it comes to their allegations, the students have not approached us so far with any of their demands. I tried to meet them on Friday, but they demanded that the director be present. So I am going to meet them with the director on Saturday.”

