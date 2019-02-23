Karnataka to get English medium government schools

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The process of setting up English medium schools in Karnataka for the next academic year has begun, with the state department of Primary and Secondary Education asking concerned officials at district levels to identify four schools in each of the 224 assembly constituency. By giving this direction to authorities at district and taluk levels, the department has officially started setting up of 1,000 government-run English medium schools here, which will be operational from the 2019-20 academic year.

Schools will be picked based on student strength. “Priority will be given to schools with good enrolment, followed by infrastructure availability. English medium will be introduced from Class 1,” said a department official. He added, “We will identify a total of 896 schools, and the rest will be chosen from Karnataka public schools.”

Officials also added that the Regional Institute of English, South India, is preparing the study material for Class one students for the coming academic year. Teachers are also undergoing training for the same. The department has asked RIE authorities to prepare study material for English, Mathematics and Environmental Science.

Introduction of English medium was announced by the chief minister during the Budget 2018. This decision was met with criticism from several pro-Kannada activists. The issue was even raised at the Kannada Sahitya Sammelana, but despite the opposition, CM directed department officials to proceed with preparations.