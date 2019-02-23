Home Cities Bengaluru

Karnataka to get English medium government schools

Schools will be picked based on student strength.

Published: 23rd February 2019 07:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd February 2019 07:05 AM   |  A+A-

Introduction of English medium was announced by the chief minister during the 2018 budget | Express

By Express News Service

 BENGALURU:  The process of setting up English medium schools in Karnataka for the next academic year has begun, with the state department of Primary and Secondary Education asking concerned officials at district levels to identify four schools in each of the 224 assembly constituency. By giving this direction to authorities at district and taluk levels, the department has officially started setting up of 1,000 government-run English medium schools here, which will be operational from the 2019-20 academic year.

Schools will be picked based on student strength. “Priority will be given to schools with good enrolment, followed by infrastructure availability. English medium will be introduced from Class 1,” said a department official. He added, “We will identify a total of 896 schools, and the rest will be chosen from Karnataka public schools.” 

Officials also added that the Regional Institute of English, South India, is preparing the study material for Class one students for the coming academic year. Teachers are also undergoing training for the same. The department has asked RIE authorities to prepare study material for English, Mathematics and Environmental Science.

Introduction of English medium was announced by the chief minister during the Budget 2018. This decision was met with criticism from several pro-Kannada activists. The issue was even raised at the Kannada Sahitya Sammelana, but despite the opposition, CM directed department officials to proceed with preparations.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Karnataka government schools English medium

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former Indian Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Talmiz Ahmad in a conversation with Ramananda Sengupta.
LISTEN | OIC invite to India rights a historic wrong, says former Indian ambassador to Saudi
Final Audition before World Cup: India looking to inflict more misery on Australia in T20Is
Gallery
Almost 300 vehicles were gutted in a fire, which broke out at the Parking area number 5 of the Aero India venue at Yelahanka Air Force Station. No casualties have been reported so far. (Photo | Pandarinath B/ EPS)
300 vehicles gutted as fire breaks out at Aero India 2019 parking area
Cars crash in turn 3 during the NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race at Daytona International Speedway, Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019.
From Bangladesh shopping area fire to Venice Carnival: Pictures of the week
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp