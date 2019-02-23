Students off to a relaxed start at ICSE boards 

Home Cities Bengaluru

Parents and children were initially anxious as the 10th ICSE board examinations began on Friday.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Parents and children were initially anxious as the 10th ICSE board examinations began on Friday. However, the atmosphere became relaxed as the first paper turned out to be easy. 
Sonjoy V J, one of the ICSE examination candidates, said,” My friends and I were stressed as it is the first time we are writing boards. We had English grammar as the first paper and it was easy.”

On Friday, students took the
ICSE English -1 examination

“For the past few days, I was wondering how I would manage but now that the first exam is over, I feel calmer. I am worried about the physics and mathematics papers though,” he added.Gyan Sancheti, another student, said,” The English paper was easy but it only gets tougher from here. I am more concerned about the upcoming English literature paper, which is tougher than grammar as there are a lot of stories and spellings to remember.”

Ramya (name changed), a parent said, “ We have been trying to make sure our son is not too stressed. He has been preparing for the whole year and the preparatory exams were difficult for him. We took him for a movie last week to alleviate the stress too.”

Parents and children mentioned that continuous preparation and exams that will go on till March 25 seemed daunting. Kusuma Channappa, another parent said,” I have taken days off work and helped my son study. I even tried to learn the portions myself to explain it to him. It has been quite hectic as ICSE portions are vast. Each chapter has 30 to 40 pages and just one or two study leaves in between.”

ICSE board examinations

