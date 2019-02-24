Congress to appoint three more working presidents

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) is likely to appoint three more working presidents to further consolidate the party’s base across the state ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. Sources said that working presidents – one each from Vokkaliga, minority community and Scheduled Caste – will be appointed to give adequate representation to major castes and regions in the state unit of the party. The names of senior leader B L Shankar, former ministers H Anjaneya and Tanveer Sait are said to be considered for the posts. KPCC president Dinesh Gundu Rao is an MLA from Bengaluru city, while working president Eshwar Khandre is an MLA from Bidar district in North Karnataka.

The appointment of KPCC working presidents was discussed during a recent meeting attended by senior leaders, including AICC general secretary in-charge of the state K C Venugopal and the state unit has been asked to send a proposal to the party high command, sources said. “Though the subject was discussed in the party, no final decision has been taken,” a senior Congress leader said on Saturday.

The state unit had two working presidents when G Parameshwara was the KPCC chief during the 2018 assembly polls. S R Patil from North Karnataka and Dinesh Gundu Rao from South Karnataka were the working presidents. “When Dinesh Gundu Rao was made KPCC president, the party had initially planned to have two working presidents Khandre and Shankar. Shankar’s induction was planned to bring in more experience into the team, but that was not done at that point,” the Congress leader said.