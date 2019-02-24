Home Cities Bengaluru

Congress to appoint three more working presidents

The state unit had two working presidents when G Parameshwara was the KPCC chief during the 2018 assembly polls.

Published: 24th February 2019 06:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th February 2019 06:34 AM   |  A+A-

Congress Flag

For representational purposes (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) is likely to appoint three more working presidents to further consolidate the party’s base across the state ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. Sources said that working presidents – one each from Vokkaliga, minority community and Scheduled Caste – will be appointed to give adequate representation to major castes and regions in the state unit of the party. The names of senior leader B L Shankar, former ministers H Anjaneya and Tanveer Sait are said to be considered for the posts. KPCC president Dinesh Gundu Rao is an MLA from Bengaluru city, while working president Eshwar Khandre is an MLA from Bidar district in North Karnataka.

The appointment of KPCC working presidents was discussed during a recent meeting attended by senior leaders, including AICC general secretary in-charge of the state K C Venugopal and the state unit has been asked to send a proposal to the party high command, sources said. “Though the subject was discussed in the party, no final decision has been taken,” a senior Congress leader said on Saturday.

The state unit had two working presidents when G Parameshwara was the KPCC chief during the 2018 assembly polls. S R Patil from North Karnataka and Dinesh Gundu Rao from South Karnataka were the working presidents. “When Dinesh Gundu Rao was made KPCC president, the party had initially planned to have two working presidents Khandre and Shankar. Shankar’s induction was planned to bring in more experience into the team, but that was not done at that point,” the Congress leader said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Karnataka Congress

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former Indian Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Talmiz Ahmad in a conversation with Ramananda Sengupta.
LISTEN | OIC invite to India rights a historic wrong, says former Indian ambassador to Saudi
Final Audition before World Cup: India looking to inflict more misery on Australia in T20Is
Gallery
Almost 300 vehicles were gutted in a fire, which broke out at the Parking area number 5 of the Aero India venue at Yelahanka Air Force Station. No casualties have been reported so far. (Photo | Pandarinath B/ EPS)
300 vehicles gutted as fire breaks out at Aero India 2019 parking area
Cars crash in turn 3 during the NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race at Daytona International Speedway, Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019.
From Bangladesh shopping area fire to Venice Carnival: Pictures of the week
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp