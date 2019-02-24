Home Cities Bengaluru

Doctor offers to treat children of soldiers free of cost

For representational purposes

By Raghottam Koppar
Express News Service

GADAG: With patriotic fervour running high following the recent Pulwama terror attack, a noted doctor from here decided to do his own bit for the benefit of security personnel who constantly put their lives at risk.In a rare human gesture, paediatrician M B Nimbannavar has decided to treat children of soldiers free of cost. The doctor was influenced by several initiatives taken up by people to help out the families of slain soldiers of the Pulwama terror attack.

The treatment of the children of soldiers will not only be free at Nimbannavar Hospital, but priority will be given to them for consultation. Children up to 16 years old can avail this benefit at his hospital.

“I also have the zeal to help these families in distress. As most of my time is dedicated to the hospital, I am not in a position to give time to such families. So I decided to help the families of soldiers in my own way,” he said.

