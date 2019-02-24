Mini Mysuru to give tourists a peek into what’s in store

Ashwini M Sripad By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Tourists who want to take in the grandeur of Mysuru, can soon stop for a dekko at a miniature version, to come up on its outskirts. The famed Mysuru Palace, Chamundi Betta, Zoo, Krishna Raja Sagar dam, Talakad and many more touristy spots will be part of this proposed ‘miniature park’, to be set up by the tourism department. Tourists coming from outside Karnataka, including foreign nationals, hit the Mysuru tourist circuit covering Mysuru, Chamarajanagar and Mandya districts. Keeping this in mind, a miniature replica of these monuments and spots will be placed inside the proposed park.

Deputy Director (Tourism) Janaradhan H B told Sunday Express that they are looking for land for this project. “Since we need a large space, it will be on the city outskirts. Apart from the tourist hotspots, there will be a miniature of Town Hall, Railway Museum, Jaganmohan Palace, Jayalakshmi Vilas Palace and other spots where footfall is not that high, compared to popular places. Presenting miniatures of these heritage monuments will attract people to those places too,” he said.

The miniatures will be mapped into a circuit for visitors to get a clear picture, just as in pamphlets or booklets. The project is in its initial stage, and a detailed project report will be done soon.

Janaradhan said that they plan to conduct city rounds from the miniature park, which will be located outside Mysuru. “There are many vehicles coming into the city centre and traffic is a mess. People coming in private cars can park their vehicles here and take our tourist bus, thus reducing the number of cars entering the city,’’ he added.

What you can expect

Miniatures of Mysuru Palace, Chamundi Hills, KRS, Zoo, Talakad, Tipu Palace, Town Hall, Railway Museum, Jaganmohan Palace, Jayalakshmi Vilas Palace and many more spots