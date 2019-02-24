Home Cities Bengaluru

Mining activities in ESZ of Bannerghatta National Park not curbed: Report

The Department of Forest, Environment and Ecology informed the Karnataka Lokayukta that appropriate steps have not been taken by the officials, with regard to mining operations.

Mining activities in the Eco Sensitive Zone | Express

By Yathiraju
Express News Service

BENGALURU:  The Department of Forest, Environment and Ecology informed the Karnataka Lokayukta that appropriate steps have not been taken by the officials, with regard to mining operations within 10 km of Default Eco-Sensitive Zone (DESZ), around Bannerghatta National Park (BNP).

This was stated in the status report submitted to the Lokayukta Justice P Vishwanatha Shetty, who was hearing the suo motu case registered on alleged illegal mining taking place around BNP, which was based on a report by The New Indian Express. 

In the status report, dated February 12, 2019, as per the Supreme Court order, in case any project requires environmental clearance, and is located within ESZ around a wildlife sanctuary or National Park, the agency/project proponent must obtain recommendations of the Standing Committee of National Board for Wildlife. 

‘Illegal Mining in 14 acres around bnp’ 
The survey report submitted by the Joint Director of Land Records, K Jayaprakash, Bengaluru Urban, to the Lokayukta, disclosed that in all 14.10 acres, illegal mining operations have taken place and continues to be practised around the Bannerghatta National Park (BNP). Taking note of it, Lokayukta Justice P Vishwanatha Shetty passed the order, directing the Department of Mines and Geology to examine it and take action.

The Lokayukta has also stated that it is the duty of the Bengaluru Urban Deputy Commissioner to take effective steps to protect BNP. Meanwhile, Director of the Mines and Geology informed Lokayukta that steps have taken to prevent the illegal mining activities around BNP. Taking note of it, Lokayukta Justice P Vishwanatha Shetty passed the order, directing the Department of Mines and Geology to examine it and take action. 

Bannerghatta National Park Illegal mining

