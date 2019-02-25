BBMP to construct bicycle tracks along Metro stations

Manoj Sharma By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: In a bid to provide last mile connectivity for metro commuters, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) will construct bicycle tracks along metro reaches in the city by the end of this year. The BBMP has already floated tenders for the project at the cost of `99 crore, which is expected to be finalised by early March.

These bicycle tracks will come up along all metro stations, making it convenient for commuters to use bicycles. These tracks will also be constructed along

the nearby link roads near the metro stations.

According to BBMP, the bicycle track will be wide up to 1.5m (5 feet) to allow at least two cyclists to be accommodated in the track at a time. The BBMP, which recently completed the construction of a 2km cycle track along Cubbon Road, says it wants to build these bicycle tracks along the same lines as the one in Cubbon Park.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, M Srinivas, Executive Engineer, Special Division of Road Infrastructure wing from BBMP, said, “The tender has already been called and the bidder will be finalized by March 1. But the implementation of work may be delayed due to the upcoming general elections. We expect the work to commence by October or November this year,” he said.

Meanwhile, the the civic body is also planning to complete the construction of a 8km bicycle track along Sarjapura Road, HSR Layout and Koramangala by March 2020.