Defence minister takes dig at Rahul’s ‘charm’

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Comparing the situation in 2013-2014 and the present, Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman urged people to bring the BJP back in power.

During her public interaction organised by Thinkers Forum on Sunday, Sitharaman listed the Modi-led government’s achievements, including reduction in inflation, crackdown on black money, excellent neighbourly relations with all nations except Pakistan, implementation of One Rank One Pension for the defence forces at a cost of `53,000 crore over the last three years and procurement of safety equipment for defence personnel.

Asking people to ensure the continuous run of the BJP government so that the major reforms continue, Sitharaman said, “Not very often in the history of a country will you have clear-headed, committed and clean leadership. Having got it, we should not, for any reason, commit any folly.”

Without naming Rahul Gandhi, she said, “Silly reasons like someone being ‘charming’ or ‘fresh’, do not fall for it.” She added, “The country is at crossroads and it will go back by 50 years if that happens.”