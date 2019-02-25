Farmer under Rs 4.5 crore debt ends life, six booked for abetment

MG Chetan By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Having borrowed over Rs 4.5 crore to pay his son’s MBBS fee, and under constant threat from his lenders to repay the amount, Jagadish B V decided to end his life, and hanged himself in his house in the early hours of January 31.

The 43-year-old farmer’s wife found his suicide note 10 days after the incident. The case, that was earlier registered as an unnatural death, has now been re-registered as abetment to suicide. Jagadish was a resident of Balagere Road in Varthur. Family members, who knew he was in a financial crisis, had informed police, but the death was registered as caused due to unnatural reasons.

About 10 days after the incident, Jagadish’s wife Rashmi, who was clearing his cupboard, came across the note. In the suicide note, Jagadish named nine people who had borrowed money from him, and six of them were allegedly threatening to kill him and his children.

Rashmi approached the Varthur police and filed a complaint against those who were named in the suicide note. The police booked six persons — Srinivasa RedBENGALURU: dy, Narayana Reddy, Raghunatha Reddy B, Annaiah BM, Ramesh H and Manjunatha Naidu — for abetment of suicide.

“Jagadish had got `6.75 crore after his land was acquired by BWSSB in 2011. Srinivasa Reddy, who is his neighbour, introduced him to the other accused persons. Jagadish had given `3 crore to Narayana Reddy alone. This happened in 2015, and after that, his family has been in a financial crisis. Later, he had to borrow money to pay his children’s fees, and had planned to repay it once the borrowers return the money. But it never happened, and pressure from a relative, from whom he had borrowed money, kept increasing. These factors led him to take the extreme step,” a relative said.

The Varthur police said they are investigating the case and are yet to make any arrests.