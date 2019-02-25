Home Cities Bengaluru

Fighter pilot wants women to dream big

Her family has a long association with the IAF, with her father serving as Warrant Officer, while her grandfather was a flight gunner in the Aviation Research Centre. 

Published: 25th February 2019 06:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th February 2019 11:27 AM   |  A+A-

By S Lalitha
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Combat pilot Mohana Singh, one of the first three women inducted into the fighter squadron of the Indian Air Force in June 2016, conducted a sortie on the Hawk-i jet trainer during Aero India 2019 at Air Force Station, Yelahanka. The country has six women fighter pilots as on date. 
A native of Jhunjhunu in Rajasthan, Singh has completed her B.Tech in Electronics and Communication at the Global Institute of Management and Emerging Technologies in Amritsar. The institute calls her as “our Kalpana Chawla”.
Her family has a long association with the IAF, with her father serving as Warrant Officer, while her grandfather was a flight gunner in the Aviation Research Centre. 
Mohana, who has little interest in publicity, needed much convincing to open up.  
So how tough was it for her to attain success? “Many in my family work in the armed forces. So a career in the defence forces became a natural choice for me,” she said.

However, a fighter pilot’s role was something she had not imagined. “The combat position was not open to women when I entered IAF. I always dreamed of becoming a pilot, and now becoming a fighter pilot has taken me beyond my dreams.”
How difficult is it for women to achieve what she has done? “I would like to tell women to dream big and work towards achieving it,” she said. 

She laughs that she was always a racer with her car on the street. “My friends and family would tease me about overspeeding. Now, I continue to zoom on my own in a fighter plane,” she said.
Asked about the negligible presence of women in aero stunts, Singh said it was a matter of time before women made their presence felt in displays. “We have recently entered the world of fighter planes. In a few years, you will see me and others showcasing our skills,” she said with confidence. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
fighter pilot Mohana Singh Indian Air Force

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rami Malek accepts the award for best performance by an actor in a leading role for 'Bohemian Rhapsody' at the Oscars. (Photo | AP)
OSCARS 2019: This is how Rami Malek identified with late Freddie Mercury
Senior journalist Priya Ramani outside the Patiala House Court after getting bail in a defamation case filed by former Union Minister M J Akbar, in New Delhi on 25 February,2019. (Photo| Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
M J Akbar defamation case: Priya Ramani gets bail
Gallery
Joining the 5G-enabled smartphone bandwagon, Chinese technology giant Huawei on Sunday unveiled its first 5G foldable phone at USD 2,607 (1.85 lakh (Photo | Twitter)
IN PICS | Huawei unveils Mate X 5G-enabled foldable phone priced at Rs 1.85 lakh
The fashion on display at the Oscars this year saw everything from a 128.54 carat Tiffany diamond to a dress made of 42 pounds of gold. If there is one thing that stood out, it was the explosion of pink on the red carpet. And bling. Lots of bling! Check o
Oscars 2019 red carpet fashion: Our favourite looks from a night of pink and bling
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp