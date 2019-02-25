IAF undertakes firefighting sorties at Bandipur

The Indian Air Force on Monday took part in fire fighting operations in the Bandipur reserve area after a request for the same was received by Headquarters Training Command. Two helicopters were activated for operations and surveillance was conducted by two Mi-17 helicopters.
According to a statement by the Ministry of Defence, two helicopters were launched from Air Force Station, Sulur and headed Gundlupet. "One helicopter proceeded towards Karadikal Betta hill ranges while the other chopper proceeded to the general area of Chammana Halla top to fight the fire in the area," the statement said.
"Close coordination is maintained with district administration and helicopters have further been tasked to proceed towards Bolagudda and Kanive temple area," the statement. A total of 10 sorties have been flown by the two choppers which sprayed approximately 30,000 litres of water to fight the fire in the region. The helicopters will be positioned in Mysuru on Monday evening and will commence fire fighting operations at sunrise on Tuesday.
