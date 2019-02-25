Home Cities Bengaluru

IAF undertakes firefighting sorties at Bandipur

According to a statement by the Ministry of Defence, two helicopters were launched from Air Force Station, Sulur and headed Gundlupet.

Published: 25th February 2019 07:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th February 2019 07:41 PM   |  A+A-

Indian Air Force

Image used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

The Indian Air Force on Monday took part in fire fighting operations in the Bandipur reserve area after a request for the same was received by Headquarters Training Command. Two helicopters were activated for operations and surveillance was conducted by two Mi-17 helicopters.

According to a statement by the Ministry of Defence, two helicopters were launched from Air Force Station, Sulur and headed Gundlupet. "One helicopter proceeded towards Karadikal Betta hill ranges while the other chopper proceeded to the general area of Chammana Halla top to fight the fire in the area," the statement said.

"Close coordination is maintained with district administration and helicopters have further been tasked to proceed towards Bolagudda and Kanive temple area," the statement. A total of 10 sorties have been flown by the two choppers which sprayed approximately 30,000 litres of water to fight the fire in the region. The helicopters will be positioned in Mysuru on Monday evening and will commence fire fighting operations at sunrise on Tuesday.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Indian Air Force Bandipur

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Shah Mahmood Qureshi (Photo | AP)
Surgical Strike 2: Pak Foreign Minister on what happened at Balakot
Surgical Strike 2.0: This is what Balakot residents have to say
Gallery
Joining the 5G-enabled smartphone bandwagon, Chinese technology giant Huawei on Sunday unveiled its first 5G foldable phone at USD 2,607 (1.85 lakh (Photo | Twitter)
IN PICS | Huawei unveils Mate X 5G-enabled foldable phone priced at Rs 1.85 lakh
The fashion on display at the Oscars this year saw everything from a 128.54 carat Tiffany diamond to a dress made of 42 pounds of gold. If there is one thing that stood out, it was the explosion of pink on the red carpet. And bling. Lots of bling! Check o
Oscars 2019 red carpet fashion: Our favourite looks from a night of pink and bling
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp