Home Cities Bengaluru

KSRTC loses insurance cover for non-compliance

The corporation lost its legal battle, as it was unable to prove deficiency of service on the part of United India Insurance Company Ltd (UIICL).  

Published: 25th February 2019 03:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th February 2019 06:22 AM   |  A+A-

By Yathiraju
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) has failed to get insurance cover worth lakhs of rupees for Volvo buses, due to  non-compliance of the mandatory policy conditions. The corporation lost its legal battle, as it was unable to prove deficiency of service on the part of United India Insurance Company Ltd (UIICL).  

While dismissing several complaints filed by KSRTC, the fourth Additional District Consumer Disputes Redressal Forum, comprising president Vasanthkumar and member N R Roopa, said, “The attitude of the KSRTC in all the cases shows how the policy terms and conditions have been discarded. It treats UIICL only as a cash branch, to claim the final bill. Good faith, which is required to form an insurance policy, is not maintained.”  

The forum said the complainant (KSRTC), not only in this case but in other cases as well, failed to produce any supporting documents about accidents to UIICL. The date of the accident and date of submission of claim papers disclose that there is a gap of a minimum of four to six months, the forum said.  
It also said that the complainant, being a corporate authority, could have maintained the system of submitting intimation slips after accidents for spot inspection. However, not a single document has been produced. The KSRTC submitted the ‘Volvo buses claim document checklist’ after the lapse of the minimum number of days (100 days) to surveyors who visit the office. An example of the kind of complaints filed is in one case: KSRTC claimed `16,73,566 as insurance for a Volvo bus as it met with an accident on Aug 2, 2011. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rami Malek accepts the award for best performance by an actor in a leading role for 'Bohemian Rhapsody' at the Oscars. (Photo | AP)
OSCARS 2019: This is how Rami Malek identified with late Freddie Mercury
Senior journalist Priya Ramani outside the Patiala House Court after getting bail in a defamation case filed by former Union Minister M J Akbar, in New Delhi on 25 February,2019. (Photo| Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
M J Akbar defamation case: Priya Ramani gets bail
Gallery
Joining the 5G-enabled smartphone bandwagon, Chinese technology giant Huawei on Sunday unveiled its first 5G foldable phone at USD 2,607 (1.85 lakh (Photo | Twitter)
IN PICS | Huawei unveils Mate X 5G-enabled foldable phone priced at Rs 1.85 lakh
The fashion on display at the Oscars this year saw everything from a 128.54 carat Tiffany diamond to a dress made of 42 pounds of gold. If there is one thing that stood out, it was the explosion of pink on the red carpet. And bling. Lots of bling! Check o
Oscars 2019 red carpet fashion: Our favourite looks from a night of pink and bling
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp