KSRTC loses insurance cover for non-compliance

Yathiraju By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) has failed to get insurance cover worth lakhs of rupees for Volvo buses, due to non-compliance of the mandatory policy conditions. The corporation lost its legal battle, as it was unable to prove deficiency of service on the part of United India Insurance Company Ltd (UIICL).

While dismissing several complaints filed by KSRTC, the fourth Additional District Consumer Disputes Redressal Forum, comprising president Vasanthkumar and member N R Roopa, said, “The attitude of the KSRTC in all the cases shows how the policy terms and conditions have been discarded. It treats UIICL only as a cash branch, to claim the final bill. Good faith, which is required to form an insurance policy, is not maintained.”

The forum said the complainant (KSRTC), not only in this case but in other cases as well, failed to produce any supporting documents about accidents to UIICL. The date of the accident and date of submission of claim papers disclose that there is a gap of a minimum of four to six months, the forum said.

It also said that the complainant, being a corporate authority, could have maintained the system of submitting intimation slips after accidents for spot inspection. However, not a single document has been produced. The KSRTC submitted the ‘Volvo buses claim document checklist’ after the lapse of the minimum number of days (100 days) to surveyors who visit the office. An example of the kind of complaints filed is in one case: KSRTC claimed `16,73,566 as insurance for a Volvo bus as it met with an accident on Aug 2, 2011.