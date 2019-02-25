Lambani art soon in fashion spotlight   

Home Cities Bengaluru

By Ashwini M Sripad
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The distinctive fabrics created by members of the Lambani community may soon get a global push, with the state government providing them assistance to work with the latest trends. The Lambani women make colourful pieces of cloth, embellished with mirrors and embroidery. 

The Department of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship and Livelihood has identified several traditional art forms, including Lambani embroidery, Bidri arts from Bidar, and wooden toys of Channapattana, which would receive encouragement from the state government. It has decided to open ‘Traditional Art Skill Schools’ to revive these arts forms and promote artisans at Gadag, Hoovinahadagali in Harapanahalli taluk, Suryagondanahalli in Nymathi taluk and Kanakapura taluk. A government order to set up these training schools was issued recently.

Skill Development Minister Parameshwar Naik said many traditional art forms, which are part of our rich heritage, are vanishing. Artisans with no market for their products are moving to cities for work. “In a bid to stop them from migrating to the city, and renew the age-old crafts, we have started the training school where the government will upgrade their skills to cater to the present market,” he said.

Karnataka has the second largest population of Lambanis in India. Naik said they possess skills that are passed through generations. “To give their creations a modern look, we will sign up fashion designers who will train the Lambani women, giving them ideas about the colours and designs that are in trend now. A three-month residential programme will be conducted at our skill training schools,’’ he said.
After their training, the women will head back to their villages armed with raw material and financial assistance in form of loans. “These women can then make the cloth, which we will buy. These products will also be sent outside Karnataka and even the country, giving them a brand identity,’’ Naik said. The government will also provide them space at various art exhibitions to give them a market platform.

