Neerathon: City runs for water conservation

St. Joseph’s College students came up with this initiative to spread awareness. 

Published: 25th February 2019 03:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th February 2019 06:22 AM

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: D K Shivakumar, Minister for Medium and Major Irrigation, on Sunday flagged off the second edition of Neerathon, a marathon aimed to promote and advocate water conservation, which is a prevalent issue in Bengaluru. 

Organised by St. Joseph’s College in association with Namma Bengaluru Foundation and Wildlife Awareness and Conservation Club and the state government, Neerathon is intended to bring about a change in the mindset of citizens regarding water conservation. St. Joseph’s College students came up with this initiative to spread awareness. 

Neerathon 2.0 featured 1,200 enthusiastic participants from across the city. Participants had the choice to complete the run at 3 levels —2K, 5K and 10K. The winners were awarded cash prize and a certificate.

