Sacrifice in Pulwama won’t go waste: Sitharaman  

Published: 25th February 2019 03:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th February 2019 06:21 AM

Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman speaks to students at an informal interaction at Rajajinagar in Bengaluru on Sunday | shriram b n

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The tone of Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s replies — succinct and friendly — was set at the onset of her informal interaction with the public, when she was asked, “Being a woman, how are you able to manage both your professional and personal life?” 
The first question thrown at her left her ruffled, and pat came the answer from her: “This is an insult.” Urging the questioner to take her answer in a lighter vein, she added, “I have not come from another planet. Just like how your mother, sister or brother manage their daily life, I too do so.”  
Her reply drew laughs from the audience at KLE Society School in Rajajinagar.   

The meet was organised by Thinkers Forum. Altogether 125 questions from members of the audience were written by moderator Satyabodha, he was able to read out only a few due to lack of time. 
A question on India’s response to Pulwama attack was posed by Akila Kumar and 24 others. “How will India give justice to its 40-odd martyrs?,” they asked. Sitharaman said, “The anger, disappointment and feelings across the country have been well received and well registered. I will say it again with confidence, it is well registered.” Stressing that she was repeating the words of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, she said, “The sacrifice of the 40 CRPF men will not go waste.” 

Another participant, Malathi Radhakrishnan, asked about the government’s plans to repeal Article 370. The Minister said, “I am seized of the matter but can’t say anything.” Another participant Sindur Joshi sought to know how enemies within the country could be handled. Sitharaman replied saying everything is monitored and those who work against India would be dealt with firmly. 

To a question on the threat posed by China, she said, “It is not a secret that we do not get access to their market.” However, as a WTO member, we give them access, she added. “Cheap imports from China could not be stopped because of conflicting interests within the country. Small and medium businesses depend on the cheaper raw material available there for their survival,” she said. 

