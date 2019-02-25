Short-loop buses bring long-awaited relief to it sector

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Constant push for short-loop bus services from citizen groups, along with local representatives from Bellandur, Electronics City, Kasvanahalli, Sarjapur, Outer Ring Road and surrounding areas, has finally borne fruit with the Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) having agreed to start four short-loop routes in the IT-BT corridor.

MLC Rizwan Arshad submitted the representation on Friday to BMTC Chairman NA Haris, who gave the go-ahead to start the services from February 28. “We conducted surveys among residents and employees who work in offices here and finalised four bus routes. For example, between Kasavanahalli and the Wipro office in Doddakannelli, there are no buses. From Carmelaram and Bellandur railway stations, we need bus services to IT parks in Bellandur, Outer Ring Road (ORR) and Sarjapur,” said Vishnu Prasad, president of Kasavanahalli Development Forum.

In the surveys conducted by six resident welfare groups, they found that 280 of the respondents wanted bus services from Electronics city to Wipro, 60 wanted services

from Carmelaram to the IT

corridor on ORR. 180 people wanted buses from Kasavanahalli towards Doddakannelli

and Devarabisanahalli.

The representations were submitted multiple times starting eight months ago, to BMTC, MLA Aravind Limbavali and MLC Rizwan Arshad. The routes put forward by citizens include connectivity between suburban railway stations and buses. “There are a lot of long-distance routes coming all the way from Majestic that are not useful here.

The short loops cover a maximum distance of 10km. Due to lack of mass transit in these areas, everyone resorts to cars and two wheelers causing massive traffic jams,” Prasad said.

NA Haris tweeted on Friday, stating that he accepted the request to add four new bus routes to decongest the IT-BT sector. Managing Director NV Prasad confirmed that the routes were approved. “Directions have been given to the traffic department to study and implement these routes. They are working out the number of buses for each route, timings and the kind of bus –mini, Volvo or regular buses.They have to co-ordinate with depots for the same. We will finalise the details and start services by 28th of this month,”

a BMTC official said.