Home Cities Bengaluru

Short-loop buses bring long-awaited relief to it sector

The representations were submitted multiple times starting eight months ago, to BMTC, MLA Aravind Limbavali and MLC Rizwan Arshad.

Published: 25th February 2019 02:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th February 2019 05:27 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Constant push for short-loop bus services from citizen groups, along with local representatives from Bellandur, Electronics City, Kasvanahalli, Sarjapur, Outer Ring Road and surrounding areas, has finally borne fruit with the Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) having agreed to start four short-loop routes in the IT-BT corridor.

MLC Rizwan Arshad submitted the representation on Friday to BMTC Chairman NA Haris, who gave the go-ahead to start the services from February 28. “We conducted surveys among residents and employees who work in offices here and finalised four bus routes. For example, between Kasavanahalli and the Wipro office in Doddakannelli, there are no buses. From Carmelaram and Bellandur railway stations, we need bus services to IT parks in Bellandur, Outer Ring Road (ORR) and Sarjapur,” said Vishnu Prasad, president of Kasavanahalli Development Forum.

In the surveys conducted by six resident welfare groups, they found that 280 of the respondents wanted bus services from Electronics city to Wipro, 60 wanted services 
from Carmelaram to the IT 
corridor on ORR. 180 people wanted buses from Kasavanahalli towards Doddakannelli 
and Devarabisanahalli.

The representations were submitted multiple times starting eight months ago, to BMTC, MLA Aravind Limbavali and MLC Rizwan Arshad. The routes put forward by citizens include connectivity between suburban railway stations and buses. “There are a lot of long-distance routes coming all the way from Majestic that are not useful here.

The short loops cover a maximum distance of 10km. Due to lack of mass transit in these areas, everyone resorts to cars and two wheelers causing massive traffic jams,” Prasad said.
NA Haris tweeted on Friday, stating that he accepted the request to add four new bus routes to decongest the IT-BT sector. Managing Director NV Prasad confirmed that the routes were approved. “Directions have been given to the traffic department to study and implement these routes. They are working out the number of buses for each route, timings and the kind of bus –mini, Volvo or regular buses.They have to co-ordinate with depots for the same. We will finalise the details and start services by 28th of this month,” 
a BMTC official said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rami Malek accepts the award for best performance by an actor in a leading role for 'Bohemian Rhapsody' at the Oscars. (Photo | AP)
OSCARS 2019: This is how Rami Malek identified with late Freddie Mercury
Senior journalist Priya Ramani outside the Patiala House Court after getting bail in a defamation case filed by former Union Minister M J Akbar, in New Delhi on 25 February,2019. (Photo| Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
M J Akbar defamation case: Priya Ramani gets bail
Gallery
Joining the 5G-enabled smartphone bandwagon, Chinese technology giant Huawei on Sunday unveiled its first 5G foldable phone at USD 2,607 (1.85 lakh (Photo | Twitter)
IN PICS | Huawei unveils Mate X 5G-enabled foldable phone priced at Rs 1.85 lakh
The fashion on display at the Oscars this year saw everything from a 128.54 carat Tiffany diamond to a dress made of 42 pounds of gold. If there is one thing that stood out, it was the explosion of pink on the red carpet. And bling. Lots of bling! Check o
Oscars 2019 red carpet fashion: Our favourite looks from a night of pink and bling
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp