Since 2011, monetary compensation given to just 60 victims of sexual crimes 

The same was formulated by seven UTs and 24 states, including Karnataka.

Published: 25th February 2019 02:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th February 2019 05:27 AM

By Preeja Prasad
BENGALURU: In 2011, post the Delhi Nirbhaya case, the Code of Criminal Procedure was amended to introduce Section 357A, which stated that every state government, in coordination with the central government, shall prepare a scheme for providing compensatory funds to the victim of crime. The same was formulated by seven UTs and 24 states, including Karnataka. According to the City Crime Records Bureau (CCRB), since 2011, only 60 victims of sexual crimes in the city have received compensation. 

The victim could imply the person at the receiving end of the crime or the family of the person who lost their life. A senior police official stated that compensation was given only when victims applied for it. 
“Though these are recorded by the CCRB, police involvement is until the chargesheet is filed.

The compensation comes from the Social Welfare Department,” said Deputy commissioner of Police (admin) M Anucheth, adding that compensations are adequately given in districts as compared to the city. “Compensation comes from the pool of funds, so there is no fund specific to this scheme. For SC/ST Atrocities Act, we do give compensation. For other crimes, it is given when they approach us,” said Priyank Kharge, minister for Social Welfare Department.

How the system works
The victim or his/her 
dependants have to apply 
to the District Service 
Legal Authority under 
section 357A. The committee then verifies the claims and compensation is given within two months, in accordance with the scheme’s provisions.

