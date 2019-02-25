Home Cities Bengaluru

Sluggish property tax collection puts local bodies in a fix

According to the official, the district lagged behind Krishna district when it came to property tax collection. 

Published: 25th February 2019 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th February 2019 06:18 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: Though local bodies in East Godavari were expecting property tax collection of `142.49 crore for the year 2018-19, they were able to collect only 41.24% of the said amount till February 7. 

In this regard, Municipal Administration Regional Director Nagaraju  conducted a teleconference with officials of civic bodies last week and instructed them to speed up the tax collection process. 
Ordering them to initiate action against the defaulters, he asked the officials to ensure 100 per cent tax collection by end of March and to create awareness among the public about the 
importance of property tax payment.  

While there are 2,50,071 assessments across the district from which `142.49 crore is expected as property tax, only `58.77 crore of the amount was collected till February 7. The civic bodies should issue demand notices to the assessees by March 31. However, these notices were issued between April and May last year.   

According to the official, the district lagged behind Krishna district when it came to property tax collection. 

The authorities are extending a facility to pay the levy in two installments. 
However, if an assessee pays the levy in April itself, he will get a 5 per cent rebate and, if the payment is made beyond deadline, a 2 per cent penalty will be imposed.  

37 per cent of target met in West Godavari
Eluru: Despite the current financial year is nearing its end, property tax collection in West Godavari is much below the target. Sources in the know said while 40.36 per cent of the target was achieved in urban areas, a meagre 37.54 per cent was collected in rural areas.  From  1,89,124 assessments in the district, the civic bodies had aimed to collect `114.19 crore towards property tax, but were only able to collect `42.24 crore.  Kovvuru municipality stood in top of the list in the district with 67 per cent property tax collection. However, Eluru Municipal Corporation is lagging behind with a meagre 32.60 per cent collection from 41,730 assessments.  Lack of sufficient panchayat secretaries and bill collectors is said to be the reason. Meanwhile, Collector Pravin Kumar, in a recent review meeting, expressed dissatisfaction over the poor collection of tax.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rami Malek accepts the award for best performance by an actor in a leading role for 'Bohemian Rhapsody' at the Oscars. (Photo | AP)
OSCARS 2019: This is how Rami Malek identified with late Freddie Mercury
Senior journalist Priya Ramani outside the Patiala House Court after getting bail in a defamation case filed by former Union Minister M J Akbar, in New Delhi on 25 February,2019. (Photo| Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
M J Akbar defamation case: Priya Ramani gets bail
Gallery
Joining the 5G-enabled smartphone bandwagon, Chinese technology giant Huawei on Sunday unveiled its first 5G foldable phone at USD 2,607 (1.85 lakh (Photo | Twitter)
IN PICS | Huawei unveils Mate X 5G-enabled foldable phone priced at Rs 1.85 lakh
The fashion on display at the Oscars this year saw everything from a 128.54 carat Tiffany diamond to a dress made of 42 pounds of gold. If there is one thing that stood out, it was the explosion of pink on the red carpet. And bling. Lots of bling! Check o
Oscars 2019 red carpet fashion: Our favourite looks from a night of pink and bling
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp