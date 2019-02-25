Home Cities Bengaluru

Students strive to make Ullal municipality a zero-waste zone

This is a first step towards a plastic-free municipality.

Published: 25th February 2019 03:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th February 2019 06:21 AM   |  A+A-

Students look at a collection of cleaned plastic bags, used pens, milk packets that will now be recycled | Rajesh Ballalbagh

By Pearl Maria D’Souza
Express News Service

MANGALURU: Hundreds of students in Ullal Municipal Corporation each day take an oath to be cleanliness champions. During their morning assembly, these kids remind themselves through a pledge to not burn or throw plastic waste in their homes or around them. 

From past three months, students of Ullal Sayyed Madani High School, Halekote and Tippu Sulthan High School, Kotepura have been digging out plastic waste from their homes and sometimes on their way to school - milk packets, waste pens, fish nets, chocolate and wafer wrappers, and even the cover of their deworming tablets among others - to bring them to their schools and segregate them with the help of their teachers once a week. This is a first step towards a plastic-free municipality.

“This (collection and segregation) creates awareness among them about the harms of plastic, and tells them that plastic can also be sold, instead of being thrown or burnt,” said Malhar, the head master of Tippu Sulthan High School, which has put a halt on the collection at present because of school exams. In the forthcoming academic year, the school will start a zero wet-waste campaign in addition to the dry waste segregation.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rami Malek accepts the award for best performance by an actor in a leading role for 'Bohemian Rhapsody' at the Oscars. (Photo | AP)
OSCARS 2019: This is how Rami Malek identified with late Freddie Mercury
Senior journalist Priya Ramani outside the Patiala House Court after getting bail in a defamation case filed by former Union Minister M J Akbar, in New Delhi on 25 February,2019. (Photo| Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
M J Akbar defamation case: Priya Ramani gets bail
Gallery
Joining the 5G-enabled smartphone bandwagon, Chinese technology giant Huawei on Sunday unveiled its first 5G foldable phone at USD 2,607 (1.85 lakh (Photo | Twitter)
IN PICS | Huawei unveils Mate X 5G-enabled foldable phone priced at Rs 1.85 lakh
The fashion on display at the Oscars this year saw everything from a 128.54 carat Tiffany diamond to a dress made of 42 pounds of gold. If there is one thing that stood out, it was the explosion of pink on the red carpet. And bling. Lots of bling! Check o
Oscars 2019 red carpet fashion: Our favourite looks from a night of pink and bling
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp