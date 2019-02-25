Home Cities Bengaluru

Tejaswini ready to debut from Bangalore South

 In what could be seen as a politically significant appearance, Tejaswini Ananth Kumar, wife of late Union Minister H N Ananth Kumar, participated in a ‘Mann Ki Baat’ programme on Sunday.

Published: 25th February 2019 03:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th February 2019 05:27 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In what could be seen as a politically significant appearance, Tejaswini Ananth Kumar, wife of late Union Minister H N Ananth Kumar, participated in a ‘Mann Ki Baat’ programme on Sunday. 
Her presence raised the question: Is this her formal entry into the political arena, and will she debut as BJP candidate from Bangalore South? 

Cong, JD(S) to discuss
seat-sharing today

The BJP faces a void in Bangalore South, a constituency represented by Ananth Kumar for a record six times, from 1996 till his death a few months ago.  Asked if she was ready to contest, Tejaswini said, “I have never said no.” 

She said she shares a good rapport with the MLAs and corporators in the massive Bangalore South constituency. “I have worked and campaigned more for Ananth Kumar in the past five elections than he himself campaigned, because he would be busy with work. I have a good rapport with the five MLAs — V Somanna (Govindrajnagar), Ravi Subramanya (Basavangudi), Uday Garudachar (Chickpet), Satish Reddy (Bommanahalli) and R Ashoka (Padmanabhanagar) and with the 40 plus corporators in the constituency.’’
Tejaswini seems to be ready for the big role, and is clear about her priorities if she does contest as the official candidate. “Technology, culture and nature.

Bengaluru is not only the IT capital but has to be the culture capital. We need to do our bit for nature as well. I have participated in more than 165 tree planting programmes across the 60 BBMP wards in Bangalore South. Adamya Chetana, where we provide food for about 50,000 people, is a zero-garbage kitchen. We generate zero waste in our kitchen too.” 
Asked about campaigning, and she says, “I have already started campaigning for Modiji.’’
On her participation at Mann Ki Baat, she said, “I am a keen listener of the programme. I was invited by DV Sadananda Gowda.’’

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rami Malek accepts the award for best performance by an actor in a leading role for 'Bohemian Rhapsody' at the Oscars. (Photo | AP)
OSCARS 2019: This is how Rami Malek identified with late Freddie Mercury
Senior journalist Priya Ramani outside the Patiala House Court after getting bail in a defamation case filed by former Union Minister M J Akbar, in New Delhi on 25 February,2019. (Photo| Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
M J Akbar defamation case: Priya Ramani gets bail
Gallery
Joining the 5G-enabled smartphone bandwagon, Chinese technology giant Huawei on Sunday unveiled its first 5G foldable phone at USD 2,607 (1.85 lakh (Photo | Twitter)
IN PICS | Huawei unveils Mate X 5G-enabled foldable phone priced at Rs 1.85 lakh
The fashion on display at the Oscars this year saw everything from a 128.54 carat Tiffany diamond to a dress made of 42 pounds of gold. If there is one thing that stood out, it was the explosion of pink on the red carpet. And bling. Lots of bling! Check o
Oscars 2019 red carpet fashion: Our favourite looks from a night of pink and bling
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp