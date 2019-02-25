Tejaswini ready to debut from Bangalore South

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In what could be seen as a politically significant appearance, Tejaswini Ananth Kumar, wife of late Union Minister H N Ananth Kumar, participated in a ‘Mann Ki Baat’ programme on Sunday.

Her presence raised the question: Is this her formal entry into the political arena, and will she debut as BJP candidate from Bangalore South?

Cong, JD(S) to discuss

seat-sharing today

The BJP faces a void in Bangalore South, a constituency represented by Ananth Kumar for a record six times, from 1996 till his death a few months ago. Asked if she was ready to contest, Tejaswini said, “I have never said no.”

She said she shares a good rapport with the MLAs and corporators in the massive Bangalore South constituency. “I have worked and campaigned more for Ananth Kumar in the past five elections than he himself campaigned, because he would be busy with work. I have a good rapport with the five MLAs — V Somanna (Govindrajnagar), Ravi Subramanya (Basavangudi), Uday Garudachar (Chickpet), Satish Reddy (Bommanahalli) and R Ashoka (Padmanabhanagar) and with the 40 plus corporators in the constituency.’’

Tejaswini seems to be ready for the big role, and is clear about her priorities if she does contest as the official candidate. “Technology, culture and nature.

Bengaluru is not only the IT capital but has to be the culture capital. We need to do our bit for nature as well. I have participated in more than 165 tree planting programmes across the 60 BBMP wards in Bangalore South. Adamya Chetana, where we provide food for about 50,000 people, is a zero-garbage kitchen. We generate zero waste in our kitchen too.”

Asked about campaigning, and she says, “I have already started campaigning for Modiji.’’

On her participation at Mann Ki Baat, she said, “I am a keen listener of the programme. I was invited by DV Sadananda Gowda.’’