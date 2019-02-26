Home Cities Bengaluru

Angry residents demand action; mayor announces Rs 10 lakh compensation for kin

Uday’s mother, Gouramma, said her son had left home around 5.30pm.

Published: 26th February 2019

Rajkumar park in Kammanahalli where seven-year-old Uday died on Sunday

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  The visit of Mayor Gangambike Mallikarjun and K J George, Minister for Large & Medium Scale Industries, to the park on Monday sparked angry protests from residents, who demanded action against the officials responsible. A compensation of Rs 10 lakh was announced for the family. 

Speaking to reporters, George said, “It is a case of negligence and those working at the park did not take any safety measures for the electric wire lying on the ground. Apart from the police probe, a special team will look into the case and strict action will be taken. We will provide any required help to the family.”

Uday’s mother, Gouramma, said her son had left home around 5.30pm. She rushed to the park when she was informed about the incident and then went to the hospital. She demanded arrest of the officials responsible for her son’s death.

It is said that the park was earlier maintained by BDA, and that it was handed over to BBMP recently. BDA officials did not remove the electrical cables, which was left lying. Meanwhile, BESCOM released a press statement saying that renovation work is being done in the park by an agency, which took unauthorised power supply for welding by skinning out the insulated LT wire from the streetlight. The wire was not covered with insulation material.

