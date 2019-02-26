Home Cities Bengaluru

As temperature shoots up, sizzling Bengaluru needs a coolant

On Monday, the city came close to breaking its all-time record for the hottest February day, which was recorded in 2005 with a high of 35.9 degree Celsius.

Published: 26th February 2019 06:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th February 2019 06:20 AM   |  A+A-

With the temperature on Monday touching 35.5 degree Celsius, the city has been scorchingly hot in the past few days.

With the temperature on Monday touching 35.5 degree Celsius, the city has been scorchingly hot in the past few days.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  On Monday, the city came close to breaking its all-time record for the hottest February day, which was recorded in 2005 with a high of 35.9 degree Celsius. With the temperature on Monday touching 35.5 degree Celsius, the city has been scorchingly hot in the past few days. Officially, summer is still a few days away. According to Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) officials, this year, there has been a consistent departure of 2-3 degrees from the normal temperatures for February. 

With temperatures hovering around the 35-degree mark for the past few days, stepping out in the afternoons is no longer a pleasure, rued many Bengalureans. “We have seen a few spells of hot weather this February, even before the onset of summer, which is generally declared from March 1.

Several issues, including rapid urbanisation, can be the cause of these weather patterns,” said Geetha Agnihotri, director-in-charge of the Meteorological Centre, Bengaluru. 

According to Indian Meteorological Department Bengaluru director and in-charge CS Patil, one of the reasons for high temperatures across the state is the low moisture content in the soil. However, on Monday, a few towns and cities across coastal and south interior Karnataka recorded temperatures below normal, while isolated places in north interior Karnataka saw temperatures ranging between 3.1 degree Celsius and 5 degree Celsius below normal. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
hottest February IMD Bengaluru weather

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Shah Mahmood Qureshi (Photo | AP)
Surgical Strike 2: Pak Foreign Minister on what happened at Balakot
Surgical Strike 2.0: This is what Balakot residents have to say
Gallery
Joining the 5G-enabled smartphone bandwagon, Chinese technology giant Huawei on Sunday unveiled its first 5G foldable phone at USD 2,607 (1.85 lakh (Photo | Twitter)
IN PICS | Huawei unveils Mate X 5G-enabled foldable phone priced at Rs 1.85 lakh
The fashion on display at the Oscars this year saw everything from a 128.54 carat Tiffany diamond to a dress made of 42 pounds of gold. If there is one thing that stood out, it was the explosion of pink on the red carpet. And bling. Lots of bling! Check o
Oscars 2019 red carpet fashion: Our favourite looks from a night of pink and bling
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp