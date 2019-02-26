As temperature shoots up, sizzling Bengaluru needs a coolant

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: On Monday, the city came close to breaking its all-time record for the hottest February day, which was recorded in 2005 with a high of 35.9 degree Celsius. With the temperature on Monday touching 35.5 degree Celsius, the city has been scorchingly hot in the past few days. Officially, summer is still a few days away. According to Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) officials, this year, there has been a consistent departure of 2-3 degrees from the normal temperatures for February.

With temperatures hovering around the 35-degree mark for the past few days, stepping out in the afternoons is no longer a pleasure, rued many Bengalureans. “We have seen a few spells of hot weather this February, even before the onset of summer, which is generally declared from March 1.

Several issues, including rapid urbanisation, can be the cause of these weather patterns,” said Geetha Agnihotri, director-in-charge of the Meteorological Centre, Bengaluru.

According to Indian Meteorological Department Bengaluru director and in-charge CS Patil, one of the reasons for high temperatures across the state is the low moisture content in the soil. However, on Monday, a few towns and cities across coastal and south interior Karnataka recorded temperatures below normal, while isolated places in north interior Karnataka saw temperatures ranging between 3.1 degree Celsius and 5 degree Celsius below normal.