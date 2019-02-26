Home Cities Bengaluru

CBD abuzz with cellphone snatchers

In fact, these robbers seem to target people booking cabs as most of the time their phones are out,  the screen is unlocked and they are looking elsewhere for their cab.

Published: 26th February 2019 02:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th February 2019 05:11 AM   |  A+A-

By HM Chaithanya Swamy
Express News Service

BENGALURU: If you are booking a cab to get back home or just walking on the streets of the Central Business District (CBD) in the city, beware. Your phone might be snatched by bike borne thieves looking to make a quick buck. According to police, several groups are operational in areas of the CBD and they target people who have their cellphones out to book cabs or are talking on their phones while walking after midnight.

In most incidents, the miscreants just snatch the phones from the victims’ hands and zoom away and even while CCTV footage is available in some cases, it has become a challenge for cops to catch these muggers. For 24-year-old Amulya Chinmaye, a resident of Chamarajpet, returning home from the law firm where she works on February 20 became a nightmare. While enroute to her home late at night, she was waiting near the New Udupi hotel with a friend when around 11.30pm, she took out her phone to book a cab. A man on a bike saw the phone and within two seconds, he managed to ride very close to her and snatch her phone.

In fact, these robbers seem to target people booking cabs as most of the time their phones are out,  the screen is unlocked and they are looking elsewhere for their cab. In May 2018, Kumar Shailendra 42, was robbed of his iPhone right under the nose of Cubbon Park police  outside their station by bike borne muggers.

An investigating officer from Ashok Nagar police station, discussing Chinmaye’s case, said, “She was standing at the corner of the road, a biker snatched the phone and escaped even before she realised it. All such mobile snatching incidents are happening late at night.” However, the police do not suspect the involvement of a particular gang operating in the area and instead believe that persons like students, unemployed youth and other anti-social elements are involved in such robberies. “Students do it when they run out of pocket money, they target isolated places as the crime itself carries lesser risks of being caught. Mobile phones are easier to snatch because of their size,” the police officer said.

Sometimes, the miscreants go to the extent of threatening the victims as well. In a case that occurred in November 2018, a cab driver named Moyinuddin on his way to the Kempegowda International Airport was robbed of his phone and valuables on Museum Road after being threatened by the robber. Cubbon Park police had arrested a miscreant in this case.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Shah Mahmood Qureshi (Photo | AP)
Surgical Strike 2: Pak Foreign Minister on what happened at Balakot
Surgical Strike 2.0: This is what Balakot residents have to say
Gallery
Joining the 5G-enabled smartphone bandwagon, Chinese technology giant Huawei on Sunday unveiled its first 5G foldable phone at USD 2,607 (1.85 lakh (Photo | Twitter)
IN PICS | Huawei unveils Mate X 5G-enabled foldable phone priced at Rs 1.85 lakh
The fashion on display at the Oscars this year saw everything from a 128.54 carat Tiffany diamond to a dress made of 42 pounds of gold. If there is one thing that stood out, it was the explosion of pink on the red carpet. And bling. Lots of bling! Check o
Oscars 2019 red carpet fashion: Our favourite looks from a night of pink and bling
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp