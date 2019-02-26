Home Cities Bengaluru

Chance encounter leads to right strike for senior typist

She was 29 when she accidentally stumbled upon the sport at the Karnataka Government Secretariat club.

R Umadevi Nagaraj picked up the sport at the age of 29

BENGALURU: When she isn’t working as a senior typist the at Horticulture Department, R Umadevi Nagaraj can be found practising snooker and billiards twice a day.Earlier this month, the 54-year-old city woman clinched the national billiards title, which was her seventh overall. Besides the domestic titles, she also won the 2012 Women’s World Billiards title.

“When I think about cue sports, I feel proud of myself and the things that I have achieved over the years. After I started playing as a professional, I never thought that I would be able to win so many titles. I cannot believe it when I look at the last 20 years or so and often get shocked. How did I do this despite all the obstacles, which is present for every sportsperson in the country,” said Nagaraj.

She was 29 when she accidentally stumbled upon the sport at the Karnataka Government Secretariat club. Nagaraj was there to play table tennis, but when impatience steeped in while waiting for her turn, she wandered to the billiards table. A chance encounter turned into a deep love for the sport, and there was no looking back since then. Despite starting late in the sport, she has become one of the best women cueists India has produced.

“I joined the Horticulture Department at the age of 29 and I had no time for other things. There were instances when I would reach home late. I would get tired too. But, now, I have attained the required permission to practise during my office hours, and it has only helped me further,” said Nagaraj.
Though age is not a huge hindrance for cueists, Nagaraj had thought of calling it quits.

But all that changed after she received the Nari Shakti Puraskar last year and it was her husband, who prompted her to play and urged her to motivate other women in the country with her deeds on the table.  “I thought about retirement last year, but as soon I got the award, I decided to give it a go for the next two to three years. My husband played a big role in this. He wanted me to inspire others like me,” said Nagaraj.

