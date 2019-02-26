Chest pain after viral fever could be a symptom of cardiac failure  

Chetana Belagere By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Seven-year-old Ishaan (name changed) had just recovered from a bout of viral infection when he felt pain in his chest region and complained of breathlessness. His parents rushed him to a private hospital in the city, where the doctors told them that they had brought him to the hospital in the nick of time. He was suffering from a condition known as, post viral dilated cardiomyopathy, a rare type of fatal heart failure. Cardiologists in the city say, one should never ignore chest pain, shortness of breath, swollen feet and ankles, following a bout of flu or viral infection, as it could prove to be fatal.

Speaking to TNIE, Dr Yogesh Gupta, pediatrician, who treated the boy at Fortis Hospital said, “He was brought to us with a complaint of viral infection, with few other symptoms that indicated congestive cardiac failure. Quick diagnosis and timely treatment helped Ishaan recover, without reaching the stage that would require a heart transplant,” he said.

Post viral dilated cardiomyopathy is not commonly seen in children. However when children get affected, doctors say, it is often preceded by a viral infection caused by viruses, which include, cold, diarrhea like influenza (flu) virus, coxsackie virus, parvo virus, and adenovirus. If the condition worsens it can lead to refractory heart failure and will need a cardiac transplant.

“If you experience chest pain, shortness of breath or swollen feet and ankles following a bout of flu or viral infection, you should see a doctor to rule out a potentially fatal heart condition. Many times this condition is mistaken as having the flu because of the initial flu-like symptoms such as fever, fatigue and heart palpitations,” explained Dr Jayaprakash of Jayadeva Hospital.