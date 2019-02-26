Fire department, HAL play blame game

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A day before Aero India began, Fire and Emergency Service officials had issued a notice to HAL, the organisers of the five-day air show, for lack of fire safety measures at the venue at Air Force Station, Yelahanka.On being asked about the notice, Sunil Agarwal, Additional Director General of Police, Fire and Emergency Services, confirmed to The New Indian Express that the notice was served to HAL on February 19.

He said the fire officials did a spot visit, and found that the stalls and the entire premises in the hangars, where the air show was being held, had no fire safety measures. “We served a notice to HAL, citing 80 guidelines that they needed to follow during such events,” Agarwal said, adding that despite the notice, no fire safety measures were taken.The notice pertained to the main exhibition area where the temporary stalls were put up. When asked if any inspection was carried out at the parking area where 277 cars were gutted in the fire, Agarwal said, “We have not specifically mentioned about parking, but over all there was no fire safety measures.”

HAL spokesperson Gopal Sutar said, “As far as the role of HAL is concerned, we clarify that the land belongs to Indian Air Force and the fire services was the responsibility of the state fire department. HAL provided assistance and the requisite support as it has done in other areas related to Aero India 2019. HAL cannot comment on notices issued.”

Another HAL official said on condition of anonymity: “We did not do this air show on our own. Various agencies were involved, including the state government. If the fire department is now raking up the issue saying notice was issued, where was it for the first three days of the show when the cars were parked in parking lots with dry grass, which could have caught fire then too?

“Why are they bringing this up only after nearly 300 cars got gutted? Couldn’t they foresee that dry grass could catch fire?”When Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman inspected the parking lot on Sunday, the fire officials briefed her about the poor safety measures followed at the event. A copy of the notice issued to HAL was also shown to her.Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy told reporters on Monday that measures will be taken to avoid such incidents, and added that the 2021 air show will be in Bengaluru.