Forget vehicle ban, mark  parking zones instead, say shopkeepers

Preeja Prasad By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy’s recent budget proposal of making Commercial Street, Church Street and Brigade Road ‘pedestrian-only roads’ was met with great cheers from city residents. The BBMP has already taken a decision to lay cobblestones on Commercial Street to make it a pedestrian-friendly road. The work will be carried out between Kamaraja Road and Jumma Masjid for a stretch of 700 metres at the cost of `8 crore.

Some experts and civic officials, however, state that banning vehicles on Brigade Road will lead to traffic chaos in the entire Central Business District (CBD). A concern that crops up if the road is blocked is that all vehicles will then have to commute through McGrath Road via Mayo Hall, which is not feasible since the road is narrow.

According to a senior BBMP official, the existing parking spots will also be removed and shopkeepers are predicting that the area could just turn into ‘no parking at all times’ similar to Church Street.“Earlier Church Street was also proposed to be pedestrian-friendly but that did not happen. Maybe that could be implemented here,” says Nishath Syed, a clothing shopowner at Commercial Street.

Wajid Sharief, another shopkeeper on Brigade Road, said not allowing parking should suffice. “Added traffic signals and no parking zones will improve traffic and also make the road pedestrian-friendly,” he said. Meena Jayanthi, a manager at one of the branded stores on Church Street, said the ban on parking had made the area traffic-free. “A dedicated parking area in the CBD can ensure free flow of traffic and make it easier for pedestrians to shop without worry of getting hit using pedestrian signals,” she said.

BBMP executive engineer (project central) Basavaraj Kabade had stated his concern that the move may create a traffic jam at CBD area. However, if the government has given an order, the civic body will continue with the work but will raise concerns, he said.