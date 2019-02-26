Home Cities Bengaluru

Forget vehicle ban, mark  parking zones instead, say shopkeepers

Wajid Sharief, another shopkeeper on Brigade Road, said not allowing parking should suffice.

Published: 26th February 2019 02:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th February 2019 05:11 AM   |  A+A-

The BBMP has already taken a decision to lay cobblestones on Commercial Street to make it a pedestrian-friendly road

By Preeja Prasad
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy’s recent budget proposal of making Commercial Street, Church Street and Brigade Road ‘pedestrian-only roads’ was met with great cheers from city residents. The BBMP has already taken a decision to lay cobblestones on Commercial Street to make it a pedestrian-friendly road. The work will be carried out between Kamaraja Road and Jumma Masjid for a stretch of 700 metres at the cost of `8 crore.

Some experts and civic officials, however, state that banning vehicles on Brigade Road will lead to traffic chaos in the entire Central Business District (CBD). A concern that crops up if the road is blocked is that all vehicles will then have to commute through McGrath Road via Mayo Hall, which is not feasible since the road is narrow.

According to a senior BBMP official, the existing parking spots will also be removed and shopkeepers are predicting that the area could just turn into ‘no parking at all times’ similar to Church Street.“Earlier Church Street was also proposed to be pedestrian-friendly but that did not happen. Maybe that could be implemented here,” says Nishath Syed, a clothing shopowner at Commercial Street.

Wajid Sharief, another shopkeeper on Brigade Road, said not allowing parking should suffice. “Added traffic signals and no parking zones will improve traffic and also make the road pedestrian-friendly,” he said. Meena Jayanthi, a manager at one of the branded stores on Church Street, said the ban on parking had made the area traffic-free. “A dedicated parking area in the CBD can ensure free flow of traffic and make it easier for pedestrians to shop without worry of getting hit using pedestrian signals,” she said.

BBMP executive engineer (project central) Basavaraj Kabade had stated his concern that the move may create a traffic jam at CBD area. However, if the government has given an order, the civic body will continue with the work but will raise concerns, he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Shah Mahmood Qureshi (Photo | AP)
Surgical Strike 2: Pak Foreign Minister on what happened at Balakot
Surgical Strike 2.0: This is what Balakot residents have to say
Gallery
Joining the 5G-enabled smartphone bandwagon, Chinese technology giant Huawei on Sunday unveiled its first 5G foldable phone at USD 2,607 (1.85 lakh (Photo | Twitter)
IN PICS | Huawei unveils Mate X 5G-enabled foldable phone priced at Rs 1.85 lakh
The fashion on display at the Oscars this year saw everything from a 128.54 carat Tiffany diamond to a dress made of 42 pounds of gold. If there is one thing that stood out, it was the explosion of pink on the red carpet. And bling. Lots of bling! Check o
Oscars 2019 red carpet fashion: Our favourite looks from a night of pink and bling
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp