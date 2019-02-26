Home Cities Bengaluru

HC: Child’s rights pannel can’t order compensation

On July 24, 2014, a student was injured accidentally due to the act of another student.

Published: 26th February 2019 01:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th February 2019 06:25 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  The High Court has ruled that the Karnataka State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (KSCPCR) has no authority and jurisdiction to pass orders, directing payment of compensation to victims. However, the court said that Commission may recommend to the government, as it only has jurisdiction to recommend, and not order.

Justice H T Narendra Prasad made this clear while setting aside a KSCPCR’s order, directing Zainabhiya Education Society, Holavanahalli in Koratagere taluk of Tumakuru District, to pay Rs 1 lakh to a victim, as interim compensation towards medical treatment. 

“The Commission has no power to direct the management to pay compensation. After completion of enquiry, the Commission can only recommend to the Government or concerned authority for grant of such interim relief.Hence, the impugned order dated September 30, 2014 passed by the Commission is unsustainable. Accordingly, the writ petition is allowed.

The interim order passed by the Commission is set aside. However, the Commission is directed to proceed with the case, which is pending in accordance with law and relevant provisions of the Commissions for Protection of Child Rights Act, 2005 Act”, the High Court said. 

Case History
On July 24, 2014, a student was injured accidentally due to the act of another student. Immediately, the injured student was rushed to a nearby hospital by the institution and he was given first aid. On the advice of the doctor, he was shifted to Minto Hospital in Bengaluru. The cost of the treatment was borne by the institution and a sum of Rs 70,000 was also paid to the victim’s father.

The Commission registered a complaint under the provisions of the Commission and the Secretary appeared before it accordingls for Protection of Child Rights Act, 2015 and notice was issued to the Secretary of the institution. Without hearing the Secretary, the Commission passed the order, directing the school management to pay Rs 1 lakh to the victim as interim compensation towards medical treatment, the petitioner claimed.

