‘I tried to lift him, felt a shock too’

BENGALURU: “I was standing outside the park when my brother Uday, Harish and Dhanush went inside to play. It was around 6pm, when I heard Harish screaming and calling me, saying that Uday was electrocuted and had fallen. I rushed in and tried to lift Uday, and felt a shock. I immediately jumped away. Then I ran out of the park and alerted a passerby who came and took my brother to hospital,” said Abhilash, who is two years older than Uday.

“We both left home with the other boys to play in the park since it was very hot inside the house. I was standing outside as some other friends were supposed to join us. Since it was evening, the wire was not noticeable and Uday stepped on it while running around,” said a traumatised Abhilash. “He was very jolly and I really miss him.”

Feb 2009: Bindiya, 8, was electrocuted while playing at Visvesvaraya Park in Hosahalli Colony, near Vijayanagar; a temporary cabling job by BBMP caused the mishap.

