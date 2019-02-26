Home Cities Bengaluru

‘Loan waiver funds will be deposited this week’

Of them, the date given for 3.87 lakh was January-end, and 2.19 lakh farmers were paid. The remaining farmers will be paid at the earliest, he added. 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  The state government will repay loans of farmers who had taken them from cooperative societies as well as nationalised banks, in the next two or three days, cooperation minister Bandeppa Kashempur told reporters here on Monday.He said that 3.87 lakh farmers are eligible to get loan waiver from cooperative societies and 5 lakh farmers from nationalised banks. In all, 22 lakh farmers have taken loans from cooperative societies, of who 18.71 lakh farmers are eligible to be included under the loan waiver. 

Of them, the date given for 3.87 lakh was January-end, and 2.19 lakh farmers were paid. The remaining farmers will be paid at the earliest, he added. There is a dearth of funds as the finance department recently gave Rs 2,600 crore. Of the 5 lakh farmers who are eligible for loan waiver from nationalised banks, loans of 2 lakh farmers have been waived.

Speaking on the Badavara Bandhu scheme of loans for street vendors, this year the target is to give loans up to Rs 10,000 for 45,000 people. Loans running to Rs 10.35 crore have already been given to 18,000 people. There are 4.5 lakh street vendors across the state, and they will also be considered in the coming days, he added.

farmers eligible 

18.71 lakh farmers to be included under the loan waiver
3.87 lakh farmers to get loan waiver from cooperative societies
5 lakh farmers to get loan waiver from nationalised banks

