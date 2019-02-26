Minerva circle flyover to be delayed further

Manoj Sharma By

BENGALURU: Commuters between North and South Bengaluru may have to wait for few more years for easy commute on JC Road, as the long-standing plan of constructing a flyover between Minerva Circle and Hudson Circle will be delayed.The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) had finalised the bidder in January 2018, two months before the assembly elections for an estimated cost of Rs 135 crore.

In an effort to reduce 70 per cent of the traffic, the 2.91 km flyover has been planned between Minerva Circle and Hudson Circle. An official from the Mayor’s office told The New Indian Express, “We had expected that the flyover work would start by December 2018 but it could not, even after tender was sent to the government. The government has now asked BBMP to align the corridor as per the Elevated Corridors’ reach to allow for better connectivity.

The BBMP will work again on the ramps and other things, and we also expect a change in the length of the flyover,” he said. Currently, the road has been crucial for commuters from Jayanagar, Basawanagudi, Siddapura, Padmanabha Nagar and other South Bengaluru areas to travel to North Bengaluru and Central Business District.