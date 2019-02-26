No end to woes of transgenders seeking good life

Ranjani Madhavan By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: For transgenders in the city struggling to find a sustainable livelihood, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike’s (BBMP) transgender welfare budget gives some hope. However, their attempts to utilise the opportunities provided, like opting for tailoring, computer skill courses, funds to start their own business or education support have gone in vain.

Sana Suman approached BBMP in 2017 for `60,000 to reimburse her educational costs. “I wanted the money to pursue my Masters this year along with reimbursing my degree fees. The BBMP head office said they would release the funds, but never did. They said the application was sent to the zonal office. When I approached the Yelahanka zonal office, they never received any application,” said Suman, who works part-time at an NGO, Ondede.

Priya, her colleague in the city-based NGO that works towards transgender and queer rights, has undergone a similar experience. “ I approached the corporation three years ago because I wanted a subsidised loan of `2.5 lakh to start a beauty parlour. In a month, I used to visit BBMP four times to follow up on the progress,” recalled Priya.

Suman, Priya and several transgenders like them rely on the goodwill of friends or even resort to sex work to support their education and businesses. In their field work, as a part of Ondede, they found several other transgenders wanting to break out of the cycle of begging and sex work. “We helped 70 transgenders file applications for funds from the BBMP last year. None of them have received it,” they said.

Amulya, another transgender, told CE, “I wanted to take computer training classes after completing my 2nd PU. I also wanted a computer to practice so that I can get a data entry job. BBMP told me I could get either one. I asked for a laptop but still have not got it.”

What also irks the transgender community is that the allocation in BBMP’s annual budget has reduced from `2 crore to `1 crore over the years. Deputy Commissioner (Welfare), Jagadeesh, was unavailable. BBMP’s Special Commissioner (Welfare) D Randeep said, “I was not aware that the funds were not being disbursed. I will look into it. We do not want to restrict ourselves to schemes such as tailoring courses.

If they want something specific such as education support or money to start businesses, we will try to implement that. Beneficiary-oriented schemes will benefit them and we will discuss with them to make it happen.”