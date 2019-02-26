Owners identify 119 charred cars

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Of the 277 cars that were gutted at the parking lot of Aero India on Saturday, 119 have been identified. The transport department has inspected all the vehicles and reports will be sent to Yelahanka police station. “The vehicle owners can collect these reports to claim insurance,” a release from transport department stated.

People can contact these officers — Additional Commissioner for Transport (admin) — 9449863212, Additional Commissioner for Transport (Enf) (South) — 9449863214, Joint Commissioner for Transport, Bengaluru (Urban) — 9449863217, Regional Transport Officer, Yelahanka — 9449864050 and Public Relation Officer — 9449864087.