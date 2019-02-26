Post elections, BBMP to take on garbage mafia with help of technology

Aarthi M By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: In an attempt to monitor waste management activities in the city, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) will be introducing a centralised Smart Control Room soon. The project is in the last stage of being finalised and is expected to be fully functional after the elections. The corporation had earlier issued Radio Frequency Identification Device (RFID) tags to all compactor drivers and auto tippers, so that swipe ins and outs could be monitored by the control room.

This helps them keep a track of the auto tippers.BBMP maintains seven composting plants across the city. Through a smart control room, all of them will be equipped with 24-hour monitoring systems using CCTV cameras, and all information will be stored digitally at the control room. Currently, BBMP is using the RFID system to track vehicles and the quantity of garbage collected, which is stored in their data base and a report is generated daily. These reports will be further analysed to evaluate the amount of garbage sent to landfills.

“GPS devices will be installed in each compactor and a geo fence will be created, which means the vehicle should move within the geo fence. An SMS alert will reach the concerned officer’s mobile if they are deviate from their zone. The official will then look into the issue,” explained N K Purohit, senior tech advisor, SWM.

In order to avoid fire hazards in composting plants, all seven units will be networked and an inventory of fire fighting appliances will be made available to all wards, who can then use a mobile application to check the status of equipment and time and distance to move these before fire force arrives. Deputed BBMP marshals will also keep a watch on those who dispose garbage at night and an algorithm of repeated offenders will be maintained.

“It is an integrated control room where people can take photographs of the issue and send it to us through any media, including Twitter, Instagram and other social media. When the complaint is launched, it gets tracked. Even hand-held fining devices will be given to our marshals. Then our control room gets the message and someone will reach the spot,” explained D Randeep, special commissioner, solid waste management.