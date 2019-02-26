Post viral dilated cardiomyopathy is not commonly seen in children.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The first round of talks between the Congress and JD(S) on seat-sharing for Lok Sabha polls, failed to make much progress as 10 seats held by the Congress were kept out of the discussion on Monday. With the JD(S) keen on getting some seats that are currently held by Congress MPs, the issue will now be decided by Congress President Rahul Gandhi and JD(S) supremo H D Deve Gowda.

A source said the Congress has almost accepted the JD(S) demand to give up Mysore, Bangalore North and Shimoga Lok Sabha constituencies, apart from Mandya and Hassan. However, the JD(S) is keen on getting 10 seats, including Tumakuru and Chikkaballapur, which are currently represented by Congress MPs, and Vijayapura, Udupi-Chikkamagaluru and two other constituencies.

Congress is not willing to consider the demand for giving up seats that are held by party MPs and that was kept out of today’s discussion, sources said. It will be discussed by national presidents of both parties. Monday’s talks only focused on assessing the strengths and weaknesses of both parties in other constituencies, sources said.

During the first round of discussions, seen as a precursor to discussions between national presidents of the parties in the first week of March, the JD(S) was represented by its state president H Vishwanath and PWD Minister HD Revanna, and the Congress was represented by state president Dinesh Gundu Rao and Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara.

“We have presented our point of view to Congress leaders and they have accepted our views. It may be 10, 12 or 14 seats, but that is not important. What is more important is winning those seats. Senior leaders at the state and national level will take a final decision,” Revanna said after the meeting. “Our only aim is to defeat communal forces. We will not have any ego and ability to win will be the only criteria for fielding candidates. We will not even be particular about any numbers as we want to fight together in all 28 seats and win at least 25 seats,” Revanna added.

Parameshwara said that numbers are not important and they are not an issue. “We discussed broad guidelines to win at least 25 of 28 seats in the state. We also discussed strengths and weaknesses of the Congress, JD(S) and all the seats. It will be further discussed in the coordination committee, and also by the national presidents,” he added.