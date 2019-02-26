Home Cities Bengaluru

Soon, farmers can hail a tractor

Just like Ola and Uber taxis that people book for commute, farmers can soon avail tractor services to transport their produce from farms to government godowns for storage.

Published: 26th February 2019 01:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th February 2019 06:25 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Just like Ola and Uber taxis that people book for commute, farmers can soon avail tractor services to transport their produce from farms to government godowns for storage. Confirming that such a plan is on the cards, Cooperation Minister Bandeppa Kashempur told reporters on Monday that a large number of people own tractors at hobli and village levels, and they will be roped in to become service providers.

“A farmer has to call a centralised number and give details of his farm and quantity of crops or grains. Next, with the help of GPS, the nearest tractor service provider will be asked to send its vehicle to the farm,” the minister added. Kashempur clarified that the proposal was just in the initial stage.

“The state government will fix the rate on kilometre basis so that farmers can pay accordingly. We have godowns for scientific storage at many places where grains and crops can be kept for eight months free of cost. These godowns are like Agricultural Produce Market Committees (APMC) where farmers can even do trading,” he said. 

The government has not yet decided whether to go for a mobile application system or a call centre for this purpose. “This system will help not just farmers, but also those who owns tractors. Even farmers who own tractors can register with us for the tractor service. This will help generate additional revenue,” the minister added.

