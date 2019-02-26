Home Cities Bengaluru

Tale of online food delivery apps and my cook

The role of food in my life is less about aesthetics and more about function.

Published: 26th February 2019 02:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th February 2019 05:11 AM   |  A+A-

By Hriday Ranjan
Express News Service

BENGALURU: When I first moved into my present flat, the cook who had been working there for a few years. Some said since the time the building was built, others weren’t so sure about it. I moved into the flat, and into my room, and silently ate what was on offer.

The role of food in my life is less about aesthetics and more about function. Even for such a person, the food would often jolt me awake. Poha that looked like it had been thrashed and was taking refuge in our house. Curry that had a few blobs of potato floating around like melted glaciers. Rice that barely qualified as edible, curries that held torches of revolution as they passed through my intestines.

It was around this time that I heard of food-delivery apps. I am usually wary of any new technology that arrives on the shores of my smartphone. I mean, I saw the obvious benefits of food-delivery apps. Endless options, home delivery, round-the-clock service – all of these looked good on paper. But ordering food seemed like I was cheating on my cook’s food.

Which is when, as a rational creature that has evolved over millions of years, I weighed the pros and cons of my cook v/s food-delivery apps. My cook’s food was healthy, as compared to food from outside – no doubts about that. Round 1 to my Cook. Food at home was present at a fixed time, as opposed to ordering food, which requires time and effort on my part. Round 2 also goes in favour of my cook.

But man is known to be pickle-minded. Delivered food would be much tastier, even for someone with a subdued sense of taste like yours truly. Also, I was petrified of my cook, as opposed to the friendly delivery agent who smiles and delivers food at any time of the night. Having made up my mind, all that remained was breaking the news to my cook. I began to scrounge for reasons, but my cook had rebuttals for each of them. When I told her that I was trying to eat healthy, she stopped adding butter on the parathas – one of the only luxuries in my humble diet. Upon being told that I was skipping my meals due to irregular timings, she offered to only come once a day. Which is when my mother came to the rescue.
Mothers are usually good in these matters, and my mother went about it with the pinpoint precision of an army strategist. She walked up to my cook and informed her that she needn’t come from the next day onwards.

These days, I survive purely on food-delivery apps. I also try to cook all of the three dishes in my culinary spectrum – instant noodles, omelette and coffee. I wish I could tell you readers that this story has a happy ending. Unfortunately, that isn’t the case.

For you see, my cook is the wife of the watchman of our apartment. I am scared of her, and wait for my order outside my flat. And if the food is served cold, I wonder if it is my ex-cook. For you know what they say, revenge is a dish best served…

(The author is a writer and a stand-up comedian)

