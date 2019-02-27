Home Cities Bengaluru

Abducted school founder freed in forest, kidnappers still at large

On February 19, Bhadraiah, who is also secretary of primary and secondary schools, was kidnapped by a gang of men when he had gone for his morning walk.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Vijayanagar police probing the kidnap case of a 68-year-old founder of a private school, are yet to arrest the prime accused, said to be an RTE activist. A senior police officer said that efforts are on to nab the accused, and no one has been detained so far.

On February 19, Bhadraiah, who is also secretary of primary and secondary schools, was kidnapped by a gang of men when he had gone for his morning walk. CCTV footage revealed that three men forced Bhadraiah into a Maruti Omni and sped away.

Prime accused Ravi, a resident of Rajagopalnagar and his associates, Madesh, Bhadrappa, Siddappa and Rangaswamy, are behind the crime. Ravi formed an organisation called Vidyarthi Poshakara Hitarakshana Samithi to extort owners of educational institutes in and around the city, the police officer added.
Bhadraiah’s son Kiran approached Vijayanagar police to file a case and a special team was formed.

The gang, which learnt that police were on their trail, released Bhadraiah after five days in the Sathyamangalam forests in Tamil Nadu. The accused has demanded Rs 2 crore in ransom before he was allowed to go.

Bhadaraih told TNIE, “I was forced to walk in the forest for about five days, and they gave minimum food. Ravi demanded Rs 2 crore in a one shot or to register a playground belonging to the school in his name, for safe release. I agreed to give money following his threat, and when they came to know that police are after them, he asked me to leave the forest. I walked out of the wilderness to the main road, and reached Kollegal by bus. Then I called police and they escorted me to the city. I remembered that Veerappan had kidnapped Rajkumar and kept him there. Ravi was threatening that he would not allow me to go for at least 45 days. He was carrying two pistols while his gang were carrying machetes, when they forced me to walk in the forest.

“Ravi wanted to take revenge against me as I had filed a case of extortion against him a year ago. He was arrested by Rajgopalanagar police and was in jail for 45 days. So he decided to kidnap me, and the gang disconnected CCTVs installed by BBMP around Vijaynagar. Ravi had targeted five schools on Magadi Road, and asked for 100 seats in his name,” Bhadraiah added.

