BBMP, def min to sign land exchange deal today

Finally, projects will be taken up by local civic body along high density traffic areas in the city, as the Ministry of Defence (MoD) will sign the land exchange deal with BBMP on Wednesday.

Published: 27th February 2019 02:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th February 2019 06:59 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Finally, projects will be taken up by local civic body along high density traffic areas in the city, as the Ministry of Defence (MoD) will sign the land exchange deal with BBMP on Wednesday.

The BBMP had been negotiating with MoD to acquire land for various developmental projects such as road widening, flyovers, underpasses and other works to be taken up in the city.BBMP commissioner N Manjunatha Prasad said, “The deal is over and we will soon take up work along the identified areas as the MoD will issue work permit tomorrow.”

The BBMP had requested acquiring 11.17 acres of defence land, in exchange of land in other parts of the city, offered by BBMP which was struck off after defence officials refused to take the land into possession.  However, it witnessed development after Defence Minister intervened.

