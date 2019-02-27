BBMP plans free de-addiction centre for city’s youth

Aarthi M By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: There is some good news for those looking to kick their smoking or drinking habit. A new de-addiction centre, which will work with addicts without charging them any fee, is set to come up at the first floor of the Wilson Garden maternity hospital. The centre will be set up by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) in collaboration with the National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (NIMHANS) and has been allocated `2 crore for the same.

The initiative does not plan on charging any money from the public. “I have observed many children aged between 15 and 20 years sitting in corners, smoking cigarettes and drinking. When such things occur near residential areas and people question them about it, they fight back. The children turn violent and break people’s windows. They have no idea about what they are doing after consuming drugs. I want to bring these children back to the right path,” explained S P Hemalatha, Chairman, Standing Committee for Taxation and Finance, BBMP.

In order identify at-risk children, the centre will count on the support and inputs of the local medical officer, local corporators, residents and police from each area. Before taking these children to the centre, officials will hold discussions with their parents. The main motive is to treat children who cannot visit rehabilitiation centres for lack of finances. “My grandchild has started smoking and drinking due to peer pressure. He is reluctant to quit and we do not have the funds to admit him to a large hospital. Now that we have an option, I only hope he agrees to undergo the treatment,” said a resident from Ganganagar.

According to Dr Vikram Arunachalam, psychiatrist with Mental Health Scheme, BBMP, there were no government run de-addiction centres in Bengaluru apart from NIMHANS and Victoria hospitals. “The proposal has been made and needs to be put into action. Each patient will be admitted for one to three months,” he said.

During the course of the treatment, the patient will undergo various therapies like cognitive behavioural therapy and motivational interviews. Also on the cards is counselling in the presence of parents in later stages of treatment to avoid a relapse.

The BBMP is planning to set up a 15 bedded in-patient care. “Four doctors and at least one psychiatrist, nursing staff and ward assistant will be present. Patients show aggressive behaviour during withdrawal. Our staff will take care of them during those situations,”added Dr Arunachalam.