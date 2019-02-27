Home Cities Bengaluru

BBMP plans free de-addiction centre for city’s youth

During the course of the treatment, the patient will undergo various therapies like cognitive behavioural therapy and motivational interviews.

Published: 27th February 2019 02:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th February 2019 05:26 AM   |  A+A-

By Aarthi M
Express News Service

BENGALURU: There is some good news for those looking to kick their smoking or drinking habit. A new de-addiction centre, which will work with addicts without charging them any fee, is set to come up at the first floor of the Wilson Garden maternity hospital. The centre will be set up by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) in collaboration with the National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (NIMHANS) and has been allocated `2 crore for the same.

The initiative does not plan on charging any money from the public. “I have observed many children aged between 15 and 20 years sitting in corners, smoking cigarettes and drinking. When such things occur near residential areas and people question them about it, they fight back. The children turn violent and break people’s windows. They have no idea about what they are doing after consuming drugs. I want to bring these children back to the right path,” explained S P Hemalatha, Chairman, Standing Committee for Taxation and Finance, BBMP.

In order identify at-risk children, the centre will count on the support and inputs of the local medical officer, local corporators, residents and police from each area. Before taking these children to the centre, officials will hold discussions with their parents. The main motive is to treat children who cannot visit rehabilitiation centres for lack of finances. “My grandchild has started smoking and drinking due to peer pressure. He is reluctant to quit and we do not have the funds to admit him to a large hospital. Now that we have an option, I only hope he agrees to undergo the treatment,” said a resident from Ganganagar.

According to Dr Vikram Arunachalam, psychiatrist with Mental Health Scheme, BBMP, there were no government run de-addiction centres in Bengaluru apart from NIMHANS and Victoria hospitals. “The proposal has been made and needs to be put into action. Each patient will be admitted for one to three months,” he said.

During the course of the treatment, the patient will undergo various therapies like cognitive behavioural therapy and motivational interviews. Also on the cards is counselling in the presence of parents in later stages of treatment to avoid a relapse.

The BBMP is planning to set up a 15 bedded in-patient care. “Four doctors and at least one psychiatrist, nursing staff and ward assistant will be present. Patients show aggressive behaviour during withdrawal. Our staff will take care of them during those situations,”added Dr Arunachalam.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sushma Swaraj. (Photo | EPS/Parveen Negi)
Sushma Swaraj raises Pulwama concerns with Chinese counterpart Wang Yi
Pakistan Prime Minsiter Imran Khan (File Photo | AP)
Imran Khan says Pak capable of crossing borders and taking military action in Indian territory
Gallery
The IAF, using 12 Mirage 2000s freighted with 1,000 kg munitions, struck deep into the heart of Jaish-e-Mohammed’s terror complex—a sprawling terror training camp atop a hill in Balakot. Check out how Kollywood reacted.
Rajinikanth to Kamal Haasan: Check out how Kollywood reacted to India's Surgical Strike 2.0
Two persons died after a Mi-17 transport chopper crashed on Wednesday in Budgam district, officials said. (Photo | AFP)
IAF helicopter crashes in Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp